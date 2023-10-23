The Japanese yen eyes new lows as the market speculates on BOJ action. Further intervention?

JPY, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BOJ, YCC, Federal Reserve, Crude Oil – Discussion Points

Bank of Japan policy change may be needed to support Japanese yen

Treasury yields remain strong after a small decline in view of Fed policy

Volatility may intensify if USD/JPY trades above 150

The Japanese yen is hovering around recent lows with USD/JPY rising above 150 in early Asian trade, but unable to surpass the high of 150.16 seen earlier this month.

The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) is near 0.86%, its highest since 2013. The Nikkei news service is reporting that the Bank of Japan is considering making changes to its yield curve control program (YCC).

This was prompted by speculation last week that the bank was considering raising its policy rate below -0.10%.

If USD/JPY makes a clear break above 150 then 33-year high of 151.95 could be seen.

Such a move could also see physical intervention by the BOJ in the currency markets. Historically, central bank intervention has been most effective when done in conjunction with supportive fundamental factors.

This keeps the importance of any BOJ adjustment in the policy rate or YCC at the forefront of the market’s mind.

Elsewhere, Treasury yields rose early in the week after softening over the weekend as the Federal Reserve is in a blackout period ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting starting on October 31.

The benchmark 10-year note traded at its highest level since 2007, rising more than 5.0% on Friday and remaining close to that in Monday’s session.

Before there was a cacophony of silence, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester joined a growing chorus of board members pointing to a peak in the policy rate, saying, “We are likely to be near or at the holding point for the funds rate.”

APAC equity indices have followed Wall Street’s lead since Friday with all major markets bathed in a sea of ​​red. India’s stock exchanges fared slightly better and trading remained almost steady throughout the day.

Spot gold prices have eased earlier in the week after failing to clear US$2,000 on Friday. Crude oil has also given up its recent gains as energy markets consider the geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East.

Looking ahead to this week, the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will take monetary policy decisions on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, while Australia will see important 3Q CPI data on Wednesday ahead of US GDP, also on Thursday. ,

The full economic calendar can be seen here.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis Update

USD/JPY may remain bullish for now as it nears its 12-month high of 150.16 seen earlier this month. Moving up from there could see an uptrend towards the 33-year peak seen at 151.95 this time last year.

The formation of a bullish triple moving average (TMA) requires the price to be above the short-term SMA, the latter above the medium-term SMA, and the latter above the long-term SMA. All SMAs also require a positive gradient.

When looking at any combination of the 10-, 21-, 34-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA have been met and could suggest bullish momentum is developing. Click on the banner below for more information about trend trading.

On the downside, support could lie in recent lows near 147.30 and 145.90 or further downside breakpoints in the 145.05 – 145.10 area near 144.50 and 141.50.

Chart created in Trading View

—Written by DailyFX.com Strategist Daniel McCarthy

