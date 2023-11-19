Israeli government sources have told Euronews that a deal to release people kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Israel on October 7 is almost complete. Our correspondent Shona Murray said it is also understood that the White House is pressuring Israel to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

More than six weeks after their kidnapping, Israeli government sources said a conditional deal to free more than 240 people held by the Hamas terrorist group is nearing completion.

It is expected that 40 children and about 20 women and elderly people will be released in exchange for a three to five-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The families of the hostages are increasing pressure on the Israeli government to complete this agreement.

Hamas has freed four hostages, including 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, who was returned to his family last month.

Her 83-year-old husband, Oded Lifshitz, is being held hostage.

It is believed that people kidnapped by Hamas – including foreign nationals – are being held in tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

Yocheved and Oded’s daughter, Sharon Lifshitz, said Israelis were traumatized by the Hamas attack and hostage-taking.

“Many people in our community have died. There are many hostages. Our house has been burnt. Our community is spread across the country. “My mother’s heart is with the other people in Gaza,” he said.

”I think the way he was treated is like a little story in which there were terrible crimes. We have people who have been mutilated and burnt alive.”

While Yocheved Lifshitz said she bore no ill will toward the Palestinian people after her ordeal, her daughter said the same could not be said for Hamas.

“The whole of Gaza has been taken hostage by Hamas. These people are criminals. They are a terrorist organization that is worse than ISIS, worse than Boko Haram. It is impossible to even mention the crimes he has committed in the evening news.

“My mother has no relation with these people. She knows many people in Gaza. She met him for years. He saw that they were also human beings like us.

Israeli government sources also told Euronews that the White House is increasing pressure on Israel to ease the ongoing humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and to allow more fuel into the besieged territory so hospitals can operate.

