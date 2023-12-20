The IRS is waiving penalty fees for those who failed to pay taxes totaling less than $100,000 per year for tax years 2020 and 2021. The IRS said Tuesday that the relief measure would waive $1 billion in fees for tax returns filed for those years. ,

The tax agency said it was cutting the fees due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, which has thrown the IRS into operational turmoil and created a massive backlog in unprocessed tax returns. This relief is aimed at resolving the dilemma caused by the tax agency’s decision to suspend due notices to taxpayers. Although the IRS never sent notices, penalties continued to be imposed on delinquent taxpayers.

The IRS plans to resume sending normal collection notices, but the announcement is intended as one-time relief based on the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic, officials said.

“This was an extraordinary time and the IRS had to take extraordinary steps,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters. He said the change will be automatic for many taxpayers and will not require additional action.

Here’s who is eligible

Taxpayers are eligible for automatic penalty relief if they filed Forms 1040, 1041, 1120 series or Form 990-T tax returns for years 2020 or 2021; Owes less than $100,000 per year in back taxes; and received the initial dues-due notice between February 5, 2022 and December 7, 2023.

IRS announces new tax brackets for 2024 00:26

If people pay the fine for not paying, they will get a refund, Werfel said in a call with reporters. “People need to know that the IRS is on their side,” he said.

The IRS said most of the approximately 5 million people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations that will receive relief earn less than $400,000 a year.

—With reporting from the Associated Press.

amy picchi

Amy Picchi is the Associate Managing Editor of CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Thanks for reading CBS News.

Create or log in to your free account

For more features.

Source: www.cbsnews.com