The IRS will not report Taylor Swift ticket sales (and other online transactions over $600) to taxpayers.

The IRS will once again postpone implementation of a new provision in the tax code that requires online sellers to report at least $600 in annual income.

So if you sold tickets to a Taylor Swift concert this year, congratulations: The feds won’t come after you for not making the cut.

In a statement Tuesday, the IRS said the decision to postpone the new rule was made “after feedback from taxpayers, tax professionals and payment processors and to reduce taxpayer confusion.” Instead, tax authorities will rely on the old standard, which required taxpayers to report miscellaneous online sales only if their revenue exceeded $20,000 or 200 transactions.

The IRS now plans to phase in the transition toward the new $600 limit, which was created by the American Rescue Plan (a bill ostensibly designed to provide pandemic relief). It plans to use the $5,000 limit for tax year 2024.

“Taking this phased approach makes the right thing for tax administration purposes and it prevents unnecessary confusion,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

This is a surprisingly rational decision for the IRS, given the potential for massive confusion about the new rules, which will require Americans to disclose transactions that some believe are subject to IRS scrutiny. Still, a better approach would be for Congress to repeal this plan, which would require tax payments on most small transactions – a plan that will undoubtedly do more to lower income earners without access to professional tax help than any other. Will affect Americans.

Joe Bishop-Henchman, vice president of IRS, said, “All of the problems and concerns that caused the IRS to delay implementing this a year ago still persist today, which is why it is a relief for taxpayers that it “It has been delayed for another year.” The National Taxpayers Union Foundation said in a statement. “Although the limit change was a law passed by Congress, every expert (including those charged with enforcing it) is saying the lower limit is impractical.”

When the American Rescue Plan was passed, Democrats argued that the lower reporting limit for 1099-K income would generate only $8.4 billion over 10 years. Former tax officials were on record at the time saying enforcement would be difficult and costly — especially for the workers who end up in the IRS’s crosshairs.

“Employees who are underreporting their income now will be delinquent next year and will be subject to penalties and action by the agency,” said Nina Olson, former head of the IRS Taxpayer Advocacy Office. appearance As the bill was being debated in Congress, he said that IRS collection actions could “destroy a person’s life.”

It’s great that the IRS has once again decided to suspend its efforts to destroy those lives. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll likely try again next year.

