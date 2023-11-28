The IRS still has millions of returns to process as the next tax season approaches

Selective focus of a pen on US tax form 1040 at the top

As 2023 comes to a close, the IRS is already preparing for next year — but some taxpayers are still facing delays related to previous years. According to the IRS, they are “working hard to complete the inventory.”

The agency says it has processed all paper and electronic individual returns received before October 2023. Additionally, the agency claims that it is opening the mail within the normal time frame. This means, they say, that all individual returns received for tax year 2021 or earlier have been processed — if those returns did not contain any errors or require further review.

unprocessed returns

According to the numbers, as of November 11, 2023, the agency had 953,000 unprocessed individual returns (Form 1040). These include returns for tax years 2022 and 2021 that need review or correction and late-filed returns from previous years.

Of the unprocessed personal returns, 700,000 returns require error correction or other special handling, and 253,000 are paper returns waiting to be reviewed and processed. These returns require special handling by an IRS employee, so in these cases, it will take longer than 21 days for the IRS to issue any related refunds.

current tax season

When it comes to individual tax returns received in the current year, the IRS will process those for which a refund is due first. The tax return that shows the tax due is processed last – but, of course, the IRS wants to get paid. If a payment is sent with a tax return, the payment is separated when it is received and deposited.

Tax returns that need to be manually reviewed due to errors will be processed in the order received.

Some returns need to be re-looked. If the IRS needs more information or needs you to verify that you sent a return, it will send a letter. This may take more than 120 days, depending on how quickly and accurately you respond and how quickly the agency can process your return.

In most cases, no further action is required. The IRS will contact you by mail if it needs more information or if we made any changes to your return. If you have applied electronically and received an acknowledgement, you are not required to take any further action other than promptly responding to any requests for information.

refund

The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 calendar days. However, if you filed on paper and expect a refund, it may take four weeks or longer for your return to be processed. Check where is my refund? For more detailed information. Information is available 24 hours after e-filing a tax year 2022 return, three or four days after e-filing a tax year 2020 or 2021 return, and four weeks after filing a paper return.

You can also call the automated refund hotline, 800-829-1954. Please note that the hotline cannot give you the status of your refund for any year other than the 2022 tax year. According to the IRS, where is my refund? It is the only automated source to get updated information of previous years.

If the IRS needs more information to process your return, it will contact you by mail. Keep in mind that while the IRS is still processing your return or correcting an error, the agency will not be able to provide you with your specific refund date.

If your refund is due and was filed more than six months ago on paper and where is my refund? While this does not indicate that your return has been received, you should resubmit your tax return – electronically if possible. The tax return must be signed (in fresh ink if on paper) and include all documents submitted with the original return. But if that specific set of facts doesn’t apply to you, Don’t refile your tax return. This will confuse the IRS. For information about processing your return, see Where’s my refund? Please check. Or click on your online account for possible updates.

amended return

As of November 11, 2023, the IRS had 770,000 unprocessed Form 1040-X, amended returns. The agency is processing these returns in the order they are received, and the current deadline may exceed 20 weeks. With this in mind, don’t file the same return more than once – the pile will get bigger. You should check where is my revised return? If you are looking for the status of your refund on revised return.

payroll return

As of November 16, 2023, the IRS had 1.6 million unprocessed Forms 941, employers’ quarterly federal tax returns. These tax returns are processed in the order they are received. The IRS reminds taxpayers not to file a second tax return.

As of November 15, 2023, the total inventory of unprocessed Form 941-X, adjusted employer quarterly federal tax returns or refund claims was approximately 983,000. Since these returns are for taxpayers seeking adjustments, some forms cannot be processed until the corresponding 941 is processed.

Form 941 and Form 941-X may include claims for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). In July, the IRS slowed processing of returns involving ERCs due to the complexity of amended returns and an increase in businesses claiming the credit when not eligible.

On September 14, 2023, the IRS announced an immediate pause in the processing of new ERC claims, citing “growing concerns about the flood of improper Employee Retention Credit claims.” The agency says the pause, which will last until at least the end of the year, was intended to protect honest small business owners from scams. The moratorium will last until at least December 31, 2023.

The IRS is continuing to process claims received before the moratorium but has stressed that processing times will be longer. According to the agency, existing ERC claims will increase from the standard processing target of 90 days to 180 days — and even longer if the claim faces further review or audit.

In September, the agency indicated that it believed many of the applications currently filed were likely ineligible for the credit. The following month, the IRS announced that some employers who filed an ERC claim but did not receive a refund could withdraw their submission and avoid future repayment, interest and penalties.

ITIN Application

The IRS is currently processing applications for Form W-7, IRS Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, that were received in October 2023. Those requests are processed in the order they were received. You will be notified when your ITIN is assigned or if the IRS requires additional information. The original identification documents submitted with the Form W-7 will be returned to the mailing address of record as soon as possible, and then the corresponding tax return will be submitted for processing. Do not file a second Form W-7 or tax return.

tax exemption application

The situation is no better for tax-exempt organizations. The IRS receives more than 95,000 applications for tax-exempt status each year. Currently, the IRS is reviewing applications for some forms filed more than six months ago. As of November 17, 2023, the status of those applications is as follows:

irs tax exemption application status

Kelly Phillips Erb

more info

Tax season typically begins in late January following the end of the tax year. Our Forbes Tax team will provide additional updates as they become available.

