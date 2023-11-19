The Irreversible Rise of Web3: How Coinbase, Ripple, and Friend.Tech Are Shaping the Future – Forbes

Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity…) [+] blond)

A seismic shift is underway in the rapidly evolving landscape of Web3, forever changing our perception of and engagement with the exchange of value. As the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds continue to blur, we are seeing landmark legal wins and transformative use cases as industry giants like Coinbase and Ripple drive the trajectory of Web3, positioning it for such a future. is leading to something that is both inevitable and transformative.

Coinbase, the leader of the cryptocurrency revolution, scored an apparent regulatory victory: approval to list cryptocurrency futures in the United States. This approval comes courtesy of the National Futures Association (NFA), a self-regulatory body sanctioned by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), granting Coinbase the title of Futures Commission Merchant (FCM). This important moment underscores Coinbase’s unwavering commitment to compliance as the company looks to shape the future of finance.

Still, this positive legal momentum doesn’t end with Coinbase. In a significant legal decision, Judge Analisa Torres of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York granted vindication for Ripple and XRP digital currency. The judge’s ruling stated that the sale of XRP on public exchanges did not violate the law, causing a wave of optimism among both Ripple and the broader cryptocurrency community.

The emergence of Coinbase as a regulated crypto futures platform alongside traditional trading redefines the meaning of crypto exchange. Its leading role strengthens the symbiotic relationship between traditional finance and the decentralized sector. This convergence is not just a footnote in history, but a testament to the ongoing transformation of the crypto ecosystem, which is increasingly adopting mainstream finance.

At the same time, Ripple’s legal victory has resonance far beyond its immediate implications. The court victory reflects the growing acceptance of crypto and its potential to redefine finance. This strengthens the legitimacy of cryptocurrencies and encourages the broader community.

The power of Web3 lies not only in speculation and volatility, but also in its pioneering use cases that are reshaping various aspects of modern life. Enter Unstoppable Domains, a leading platform that facilitates the establishment and verification of digital identity through blockchain-based domains (and my employer). Unstoppable brings blockchain technology to turn domains into an identifier for Web3, offering a glimpse of the future of identity authentication.

Meanwhile, Friend.tech is rapidly gaining popularity with invitations in high demand. This leading social media platform allows people to tokenize their social networks. The confluence of social interaction and blockchain technology shows the depth of Web3’s impact, impacting the way we connect and communicate beyond the traditional boundaries of finance.

To date, Friend.tech has over 39,000 unique users, over 52,000 transactions and has generated more fees than Bitcoin BTC in the last 24 hours! Shira Lazar, Founder/CEO of What’s Trending, an Emmy-nominated digital media brand, commented to Friend.tech, “I can see this being similar to Cameo or a new app intro in terms of paying for access to a loved one. I really think this is a great way to monetize your community, connections and reach because centralized social media platforms can’t figure it out.

Recent legal victories by Coinbase and Ripple indicate that Web3 is here to stay. As Coinbase and Ripple lead the wave of innovation, the trajectory of the cryptocurrency sector is inextricably linked with the evolution of mainstream financial paradigms. As regulatory ambiguity is gradually ending, the future of these technologies looks bright. The impact of Web3 is not just a fleeting trend. With new and valuable use cases emerging every day, it is a permanent revolution that is being woven into the fabric of how we do business, transact money, meet friends and develop our digital identities. Swap pricing is more than a passing fad.

