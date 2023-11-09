Traders working at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 20, 2023.

NYSE

It’s quiet in the IPO space – very quiet.

Here’s the thing: A few weeks before Thanksgiving there are usually big IPOs eager to go public before the holiday season starts.

“Whatever you’re going to get between now and the end of the year has to happen now,” Don Short, head of venture equity at InvestX, told me.

Except that nothing is happening.

“Bad companies can’t go public and good companies don’t want to go public in a bad market,” said Renaissance Capital’s Matt Kennedy.

A terrible performance for stocks in October, high long-term interest rates, poor market performance from the recent round of initial public offerings this summer and the prospects for dramatically lower valuations prompted many IPO candidates to reconsider or delay. Is doing. Debut.

The persistent rise in 10-year Treasury yields was a particular deal killer.

“It was a big wet blanket for the IPO market,” Greg Martin of Rainmaker Securities told me.

Waystar, which was considering launching its road show last week, is reportedly delaying its IPO until December or 2024.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Panera Bread is laying off 17% of its corporate staff ahead of a potential IPO next year.

Others still interested in the IPO may have to take a much larger cut.

Buy now, pay later firm Klarna, another frequently mentioned IPO candidate, told CNBC it has no immediate plans to go public. The company last raised cash at a valuation of $6.7 billion, a massive 85% cut from its previous valuation of around $46 billion.

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein has not made any decisions on the timing or valuation of an IPO, but sources familiar with the company’s plans told Bloomberg the company is targeting a valuation of $80 billion to $90 billion. However, the most recent funding round in May valued the company at $66 billion.

This is in contrast to most years, when large IPOs went public in November and December.

Rivian, the biggest IPO of 2021, launched on November 9, 2021, and began trading the next day. Hertz raised $1.3 billion in November 2021. In the same month Braze raised $500 million, Sweetgreen raised $364 million. Allbirds raised $303 billion.

Airbnb went public in December 2020 and raised $3.5 billion. A day before that, Doordarshan raised $3.4 billion. A month earlier, in November 2020, Sotera Health had raised $1.1 billion and Mirawai Life Sciences had raised $1.6 billion.

But the year-end IPO gold rush faded in 2022, and it is weakening again this year.

According to Renaissance Capital, 96 IPOs so far have raised $18.8 billion in 2023. This will be followed by 2022, when just $7.7 billion was raised, the worst year for IPOs in decades. In contrast, at least $50 billion should be raised in a typical year.

It didn’t help that the recent IPO run wasn’t a good one.

“What I was hearing was that everyone was lining up after Instacart went public [in September] They pulled their deal and everything calmed down a bit,” Short told me.

Three of the biggest IPOs of the year are trading below their offering prices, and the fourth, ARM, is trading near its debut price, after falling below it in early trading Thursday.

Biggest IPO, 2023

(from price offered)

hands about flat

Kenview down 13%

Birkenstock down 8%

Instacart 10% down

Source: Renaissance Capital

Marketing automation company Klaviyo, which went public in September, is trading 8% below its $30 offering price after reporting earnings on Tuesday.

Restaurant chain Cava Group went public in June and at $31 is trading above its initial offering price of $22, but the stock was as high as $57 in the month after going public, so most of the original buyers at Wednesday’s opening price of $31 After the stock is immersed in water.

The Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (IPO), which is a basket of about 60 of the largest IPOs over the past two years, is down 17% from its July peak to October trough. The S&P was not as bad but the trajectory was similar.

The market is not completely closed.

“I wouldn’t discount December. If the latest rally continues, we could get more activity,” Kennedy said. “Companies want to go public when there is an expectation that the market is going to go up.”

Some smaller companies are still in the pipeline.

US natural gas producer BKV, which filed for a $100 million IPO in November last year, recently updated their prospectus, a sign that they are still hoping to go public.

Homebuilder Smith Douglas, which filed for a $100 million IPO in September, also updated its prospectus in mid-October.

American Healthcare REIT, which filed for September 2022, filed updated financial statements and announced an additional underwriter (Morgan Stanley) this week.

So what will happen to some of the older IPO candidates like Reddit or Stripe? As time passes, interest in them wanes.

“The excitement is in the AI ​​field right now, but none of them are ready to go public yet,” Short said. “There are a lot of names that are still spending cash, but there’s not a lot of capital available right now for anything that isn’t AI.”

This is the main reason why Arm is one of the few IPOs that has not declined precipitously.

“Anything related to AI is a completely different category, and Arm is definitely getting a halo effect,” Short said. Arm reported its first earnings as a public company on Wednesday night. Its shares were down about 7% in Thursday trading after presenting a weak outlook.

This leaves IPO candidates with three options: 1) go public, possibly with a substantial haircut, 2) stay private, possibly with a haircut, and hope that your venture capital source will continue to fund you, or 3) merging or going out of business.

Greg Martin of Rainmaker Securities runs one of the leading private platforms for trading pre-IPO companies. He told me that the best-positioned companies are those that can finance their operations from their own cash flow, but this is not a large group.

“Private financing markets are worse than public financing markets, so you really don’t want to be out of cash right now,” Martin said. He said he is seeing much lower prices than the two for private sales of the stock. year ago.

This has left many of the nearly 800 tech unicorns (those with valuations exceeding $1 billion) in a precarious position.

“We’re starting to see the unicorns die off,” Martin said. “There are a lot of low quality unicorns with negative EBIDTA [cash flow]”And there’s not a lot of demand for them in the public markets, so the M&A route is becoming increasingly likely for many companies.”

Source: www.cnbc.com