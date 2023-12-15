Renaissance Macro said the stock just showed a rare bullish signal that points to new highs in 2024.

The company said in a recent note that stocks have risen that fast only seven times in the past 44 years.

In all instances, this led to an average gain of at least 20% in the S&P 500 over the following year.

According to Renaissance Macro Research, the stock market has given a rare bullish signal that suggests the S&P 500 is going to climb another 20% next year.

The investment research firm reported that 71% of companies in the S&P 500 recently made a 20-day high. The company said such a surge in stock gains has been seen only seven times since 1979, and each of those instances was followed by strong one-year returns for the stock market.

“Indeed, the average return is more than 20%, which would lead to a 5800 price target for the S&P,” the strategists said in a note on Friday. This outlook represents one of the most optimistic views on Wall Street in 2024.

“As far-fetched as this may seem, other indicators are suggesting similar moves, and broader concerns are beginning to ease with an improvement in small- and micro-cap names,” the strategists said.

Some investors are worried about whether the recent rally in stocks can be sustained, given that only a small group of mega-tech stocks have dominated the S&P 500 all year. But small-cap stocks have surged in recent weeks as investors have increased expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates next year. This has increased the proportion of winning stocks in the benchmark index, which is a positive sign for the market.

Renaissance Macro reported that lower rate expectations also fueled the recent decline in the dollar, with the US dollar index falling to 102 on Friday, down from a peak of 107 in early January. A weaker dollar is optimistic for multinationals, as it could make goods more attractive abroad and boost profits.

Markets are excited by the prospect of softer conditions as interest rates are headed lower, inflation is calm and the labor market remains strong.

Stocks rose this week after central bankers suggested they could cut rates by 75 basis points in 2024, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a new high on Wednesday and Thursday. The Fed’s approval for the upcoming pivot sparked bullish stock market forecasts on Wall Street.

Even before this week’s Fed-fueled rally, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets were predicting record-highs for the S&P 500 next year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com