The investment firm says the stock market is reaching a 'once in a generation' buying opportunity as profits are in store almost everywhere.

RBA analysts said stocks were reaching a “once in a generation” buying opportunity.

Corporate profit indicators are heading into the trough in US and global stock markets.

This means earnings are going to increase in almost every sector of the market, the firm said.

According to investment firm Richard Bernstein Advisors, investors may soon face a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity in stocks, thanks to rising corporate profits across all sectors of the market.

“Our view is that the economy is not actually bottoming out,” the RBA said in a note on Tuesday, alluding to fears that the economy could be heading for a hard landing or a recession to come. “Continuing the airplane metaphor, we are seeing profits rising…corporate profits are picking up and the overall economy looks set to remain quite healthy.”

While profits from global equities are likely to be bearish this year, earnings appear to be slowing, and the company expects profits to accelerate in late 2023 and 2024, the RBA said.

In the US, key indicators of corporate profits have also bottomed out, suggesting earnings will accelerate next year. The firm expects S&P 500 earnings growth to exceed 10%-15% through 2024.

Those growth trends are supported by an extremely strong economy. Before adjusting for inflation, GDP grew by a whopping 8.5% last quarter, the highest pace of nominal growth seen since 2006.

And that growth is already visible in corporate earnings. According to RBA analysis, there are about 130 US companies that have reported earnings growth of at least 25% in the year to October.

The firm predicted profits could rise in almost every sector of the stock market, except for companies included in the Magnificent Seven, whose shares have already seen a surge this year due to Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. By now, those megacap tech giants are overvalued, making virtually any other bets a bigger opportunity for investors, the RBA said.

“Such narrow leadership seems completely inappropriate and their excessive valuations suggest a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in anything other than those 7 stocks,” the firm said.

Despite the S&P 500 ending October with its third consecutive monthly loss, other market forecasters have made a bullish case for stocks to end the year. The decline has largely been driven by rising bond yields and fears over prolonged interest rate hikes in the economy, although there are some signs that equities could bounce back quickly from the recent recovery.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com