The investment bank suggests the exodus of stores due to the crime epidemic in places like San Francisco may actually be poor management

For the past three years, shoppers across America have been concerned about a perceived crime wave sweeping the nation’s cities. The National Retail Federation recently called for federal action on retail crime, saying, “Retailers are seeing unprecedented levels of theft along with rampant crime in their stores, and the situation is becoming more serious. “

Major chains including Walmart, Walgreens, and Target have blamed rising crime for their decisions to close retail locations, with Target recently closing nine stores in five cities.

But retailers’ claims are likely exaggerated, analysts at investment bank William Blair wrote in a recent research note. Yes, crime is up compared to pre-pandemic levels — but that’s not the only thing that’s happening, he wrote.

,[T]The actual increase in theft rates does not necessarily correspond to an increase in company commentary and action – particularly one of the more dramatic initiatives to curb crime, store closures,” he said. ,[W]We have to accept potentially ulterior, more opportunistic motives.”

back to normal

During the pandemic, product “shrinkage” — the industry term for losses caused by any cause, including external and employee theft, product damage, or paperwork errors — dropped sharply as fewer people shopped in person and stores closed hours. and reduced product selection. William Blair said that while thefts have certainly increased since then, part of the recent increase in “deductions” is simply a return to pre-pandemic levels.

As a share of sales, the shrinkage was 1.6% last year — the same as 2019 and 2020, and more than 1.4% in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. This year, William James estimates the shrinkage will be a slightly larger share, about 2%. The Bank estimated that this would be an extreme, noting that “there are already early signs of a reduction in sustainability levels in 2023.”

More broadly, in the post-pandemic economy, retailers are facing price pressures from all sides: inflation-hit consumers are becoming more distressed, while foot traffic in many cities is well below pre-pandemic levels. is down, causing retail sales in these formerly busy areas to become unstable. ,

Target is one such example, wrote William Blair. The Minneapolis-based chain has been vocal in its complaints about theft, recently planning to close nine stores in New York, Portland, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.

,[W]We cannot continue to operate these stores because theft and organized retail crime are endangering the safety of our team and guests and contributing to volatile business performance,” Target announced in September. Despite investing in increased surveillance and store guards, “we continue to face fundamental challenges in operating these stores safely and successfully,” the company said.

However, actual crime statistics point to another culprit. The progressive newsletter Popular Information examined the numbers last month and found The report noted that crime rates at the closed stores were actually lower than other nearby Targets that remained open.

William Blair suggested another possibility: the goal might simply be to close unprofitable locations and conveniently blame crime rather than poor business decisions. About five years ago, the chain, previously known for its sprawling campuses in suburban shopping centers, made a concerted effort to open smaller-format stores in the city’s downtown, but it did not happen publicly. This has been mentioned as a strategy from 2020. There is also the ever-increasing popularity of online shopping, which can take sales away from their physical locations, making them less profitable, while boosting retailers’ bottom line. Indeed, investment bank UBS expects online shopping to be a major factor in the closure of 50,000 retail locations over the next five years.

“Target may be using the shrinkage to hide other issues, including poor inventory management, which peaked in 2022 after supply chain disruptions, and now poor performance to boost overall margins,” William Blair wrote. Coming out of the grocery store.”

“We believe that companies like Target can actually use the existing narrative around shrinkage to take broader action in lagging parts of their businesses,” Banks said. (Target did not respond to this Luck Request for comments on the Bank’s valuation.)

As cities emptied due to the pandemic three years ago, many shops have closed due to fewer customers and higher rents. Remote-work guru Nicholas Bloom estimated that spending for the typical office worker in the city has fallen from pre-pandemic levels to $4,600 today. According to William Blair, Walmart closed four stores in downtown Chicago earlier this year with no mention of crime, but said it was losing “millions of dollars per year” at these locations.

‘Maybe we cried a lot’

This is not just the target: by 2021, Los Angeles Times Noted that retail industry statistics have a tendency to exaggerate the impact of organized crime on the retail sector. The Times found, “Although some retail and law enforcement lobbyists cite shocking statistics, there is reason to suspect that the problem is nowhere near as big or widespread as they say.”

Walgreens is one retailer that has acknowledged its fears were overstated. In 2021, the chain blamed the closure of several San Francisco stores for increased crime, sparking a larger discussion about crime in the city, but has since reversed course.

“We probably cried a lot about theft last year,” Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe admitted on an investor call in January.

Of course, William Blair does not completely deny the impact of shoplifting. The bank estimates that crime will continue to be one of several factors dragging down retail margins, adding, “We see limited, if any, near-term solutions to the larger problem of organized retail theft,” noting that shoplifting is relatively There was and remains low-risk and the popularity of online resale platforms like Amazon, eBay and Facebook Marketplace make selling stolen goods easy and profitable.

In fact, the bank suggests, it’s possible that retailers are making so much noise about theft to encourage government action, because they can’t do much on their own, and the measures they’ve taken so far These practices – such as locking up merchandise – are unpopular with customers and may further reduce sales.

“It seems like the only thing the government can really do is take action [organized retail crime] At a high level,” the bank wrote, “it will likely be a slow journey.”

Source: fortune.com