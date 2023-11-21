The interim CEO of OpenAI once described meeting Sam Altman and immediately recognizing his business superpower.

OpenAI’s interim CEO Emmett Shear praised Sam Altman’s dealmaking skills in a podcast interview.

Shear was impressed by how the former OpenAI CEO made deals with Microsoft and phone companies.

Altman received an offer from Microsoft over the weekend to join some of his OpenAI colleagues.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI who was ousted from the company, is more than just the face of ChatGPIT. He’s also known for his business superpowers as a savvy dealmaker, at least according to Emmett Shearer, now OpenAI’s interim CEO.

Earlier this year, before being appointed as the temporary CEO of OpenAI, the Twitch co-founder went on the podcast “The Logan Bartlett Show” and discussed what it was like when he joined Y Combinator, a startup accelerator, in his own right. -What was Altman like when they were working on different ventures? in 2005.

“Was it clear that Sam was going to be the leader of the free world?” Bartlett asked on the podcast, apparently referencing Altman’s meteoric rise since launching OpenAI.

“No,” Shear replied. “It was clear that Sam was an incredible deal maker.”

“That was the only clear thing about Sam at that time,” Shearer said later in the segment. “He was ambitious – but most of us were very ambitious – and he was a great, very good deal maker.”

Praising Altman’s dealmaking skills, Shear described how Altman convinced Microsoft to buy Fusion Power from Helion, a research company he had backed when he was president of Y Combinator.

Shear appeared particularly impressed with Altman’s ability to convince phone companies like Sprint and Verizon to give Loopt, her location-sharing service startup, deals, though Shear believed Altman’s startup had that power. Time was not a product.

“I still don’t know how he did it,” Shearer said of Loupt’s deals.

After more than 20 years, Shear said he believed Altman could make attractive deals.

“Obviously, Sam is still an incredible deal maker,” Shearer said.

Shear did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment through OpenAI ahead of publication.

Shear’s thoughts about Altman’s dealmaking come just months before he was selected to lead OpenAI as interim CEO after the OpenAI co-founder was ousted from his company. The board said it had lost confidence in Altman’s ability to continue leading OpenAI, citing that he “was not consistently forthright in his communications.”

Altman’s business acumen may provide some insight – amid potential AI security concerns – into the events surrounding his removal and subsequent offer to join Microsoft along with some of his OpenAI colleagues.

A source with knowledge of discussions between Altman and OpenAI’s board told the Financial Times: “His superpower is getting people on his side, shaping stories, shaping situations that are right for him.” “Works for.” “This makes it impossible to monitor him.”

Described by Insider as “the Kevin Bacon of Silicon Valley”, Altman, who has personal relationships with powerful business leaders such as Peter Thiel, has an influential presence in the tech industry.

In 2017, Altman used his relationship with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to help Superhuman founder Rahul Vohra resolve an issue Vohra’s company had with Google.

Altman, who has invested in companies like Airbnb and Stripe, continues to make nine-figure deals with Lachie Grooms, a prominent venture capitalist whom she once dated.

“Sam Altman is really good at raising money,” Shear said on the podcast.

Source: www.businessinsider.com