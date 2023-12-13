The infamous 'face on Mars' pose for NASA's new orbiter portrait

Stereo observations from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are used to illuminate a 3D anaglyph image , [+] “The Face on Mars.” NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

A space celebrity was born in 1976 when NASA’s Viking 1 mission saw a beautiful landscape of Mars from orbit. A distinctive surface feature in the image looked very much like a face. This imagination-grabbing structure became known as the Face on Mars as some humans speculated that it may have been created by aliens.

Although the face is funny, it’s no exotic piece of art. It is actually a cut hill. Viking 1 represents the early days of Mars exploration and we have seen better views of the face since then. The latest comes from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been taking up residence on the red planet since 2006.

MRO High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment Camera Team at the University of Arizona shared new image On social media on Wednesday. What you see is a combination of two images taken in October and November. The result is an anaglyph, a stereo overview that highlights 3D features of the terrain. You will be able to make the most of the image if you have a pair of red and blue 3D glasses to get the depth effect.

NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter first photographed “The Face on Mars” in 1976. NASA/JPL

Let’s dial back to the image that started it all. A closer look at the Viking 1 snapshot. You will see a lot of black dots everywhere. These are some of the errors caused by data that went missing when the spacecraft transmitted the image to Earth. “Bit errors include the ‘eye’ on the destroyed rock and part of one of the ‘nostrils’ that resembles a human face near the center of the image,” NASA said in an explainer. “The shadows in the rock structure create the illusion of a nose and mouth.”

NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor took another look at faces on Mars in 2001. NASA/JPL/MSSS

Still, the face was too compelling and too famous to ignore. In 2001, NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor snapped a much higher resolution image that revealed how face-to-face the structure really was. There were no errors or strange shadows, just a view of a lumpy hill on Mars.

Humans continue to be entertained by pictures of Mars. In recent years, rovers have sent back photos of all kinds of intriguing rock formations, including a scooped-out avocado-shaped rock and some rocks that resemble sea creatures.

Gallery: Mars gone wild: See the strangest sights from NASA’s Perseverance rover 11 images

Researchers have yet to find any evidence of life on Mars, let alone an entire civilization capable of building monuments. Although The search for signs of ancient microbial life still continues. NASA’s Mars rovers are working on this task and the space agency hopes to one day bring samples of Martian rocks back to Earth for closer study. This may be our best attempt at answering the question of life on Mars.

Although MRO’s recent view of the hill doesn’t resemble a human face, you might think you see some other creature up there. “There is something like the Lion King in this image. Well, that’s pareidolia for you,” Written by HiRise Team, Pareidolia is the human tendency to see familiar objects as having random shapes, such as a dog seeing a cloud. If you let your imagination run wild, you can see a lion-like face on a hill on Mars. NASA’s images of Mars have become more detailed and less mysterious over the past few decades, but their ability to inspire fancy flights persists.