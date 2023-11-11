The Big Three automakers have offered record contracts with 25% increases. But is it enough to give workers a comfortable middle-class life, similar to what generations of auto workers enjoyed decades ago?

Ailsa Chang, host:

The Big Three automakers used to set the gold standard for the middle class, but that hasn’t been true for a long time. Now the question is, can the record contracts that emerged from the auto strike really change things? NPR’s Andrea Su reports.

ANDREA HSU, BYLINE: In early October, I met Jim Cooper on the picket line outside the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. He was feeling good about what UAW had achieved up to that point, including far greater growth than he had seen in his ten years on the production line. But he was hoping for more.

Jim Cooper: It’s a good time for unions to try to fight for the middle class because I think without things like this, America won’t have a middle class much longer.

HSU: Cooper told me that higher wages at the auto plant would raise the wages of nearby suppliers and other employers, and that could mean a lot for Toledo.

Cooper: This is the Midwest. It has been kind of a depressed area. But whatever is good for us will be good for everyone here.

HSU: When I spoke to him on the phone after the strike ended, he told me he originally took the job at Stellantis for the benefits and overtime. They started at less than $16 an hour and gradually worked their way up to top pay, about $32 an hour. And with overtime…

Cooper: Yeah, I feel like I’m finally middle class, I mean, if I’m working all week and then working like Saturday.

HSU: He and his wife have their own home, a 12,000-square-foot farm. His three sons share one room. He has his own daughter. With his income, his wife was able to leave her job and spend more time with the children. She runs PTA and band boosters at her schools.

Cooper: And this is everything that working in the plant gave us.

HSU: But life has not been very easy.

Cooper: Inflation has been rampant over the past few years. I mean, it’s like a give and take. Like, I feel like we’re together for a while, and then we’ll start to fade back out.

HSU: Now, if the new contract is ratified, Cooper’s wages will increase to just over $40 an hour by 2027. But he may have to work less. Under the contract, their plant will change from 10-hour shifts to eight-hour shifts.

Cooper: So we’ll lose two hours of overtime a day.

HSU: And while $40 an hour may seem like a lot, when adjusted for inflation, it’s actually what autoworkers were earning 20 years ago, before concessions cut auto wages in half. In other words, even after historic growth, auto workers will have to wait another four years to catch up. Charlie Ballard, a longtime economist at Michigan State, understands why there is disappointment. He says that the work of auto workers was not going on in the Big Three for decades. He earned enough to own nice cars and houses, a cottage by the lake.

Charlie Ballard: That was real. There was a generation of people graduating from Lansing Sexton High School who almost literally crossed the street to the salaries and benefits of the upper-middle class.

HSU: Benefits for life, whose high cost sent two of the Big Three into bankruptcy. The golden age ended just before the near collapse of the auto industry in the 2008 financial crisis. And since then, life has been very different for autoworkers. The starting salary is close to what you can make at Target. Ford electrician Marcelina Pedraza is concerned that workers have 401(k)s but no health care for retirees.

Marcelina Pedraza: Because many people know that Medicare is not enough.

HSU: Still, as a single mother, she says the contract will give her and her daughter a little more security.

Pedraza: I’ll be able to pay off some credit card debt. that’s for sure. I’ll be able to do some home improvement projects I’ve been putting off.

HSU: As far as Jim Cooper is concerned, he says the extra money will allow him to take his family to Disney, something he’s been wanting to do. But this may still take some time.

Cooper: Maybe not next year, maybe 2025.

HSU: And, of course, workers still need to ratify the contract. Voting will continue till next week. Andrea Su, NPR News.

