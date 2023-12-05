The importance of planning to fail

Antony J. Grant, Owner and CEO homethreads,

getty

Several months before AIG’s spectacular collapse, senior executive Joe Cassano told his peers, “It’s hard for us, without hesitation, to see a scenario within any kind of reasonable scope in which we would have to go out of business in any case.” “There could be a loss of a dollar.” They [credit default swap] Exchange.”

famous last Words. The history of business is replete with statements like this, made by CEOs and other high-ranking executives who didn’t see it coming.

Contrast that naïveté with the approach of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He caused a stir when it was leaked that he had told employees, “Amazon is not too big to fail… In fact, I predict one day amazon will fail” (Emphasis added). This acknowledgment is rare among CEOs, but it’s by no means a white flag. In fact, it’s a sign of shrewdness — the same kind that has helped Bezos run one of the most successful and dynamic companies in the world. Helped to create.

Bezos further said that his goal was to delay Amazon’s inevitable decline for as long as possible. In his view, the best way to maintain success is to focus on customers and what they want, rather than focusing on the internal operations of the company. In other words, he focuses on a major risk factor for many companies: the fickleness and increasing sophistication of online shoppers.

He had reason to worry.

Very few people remember the Amazon of old – a humble bookseller that ventured into other retail products and then took the retail sector by storm with its now dizzying array of retail options. Today, you can certainly buy a book on Amazon, but you can also buy electronics directly from manufacturers in China and have your groceries delivered within a few hours.

For most institutions, maturity is followed by decline. That’s just the nature of the business life cycle. But failure can occur at any point in the development process. Many companies fall into trouble, sometimes temporarily and sometimes catastrophically. A founder’s natural tendency to escalate commitments – meaning a desire to double down after already putting so much into their life’s work – can make these difficult situations even more difficult.

That’s why it helps to start worrying about the potential for crisis early and in the early stages of the business life cycle.

How can you prepare?

By planning for the reality that your company may be under constant pressure, you can develop a set of coping mechanisms to address relevant risks (before you need them!).

Scenario planning is a formal process of codifying these possibilities. You can think of it as a more involved and sophisticated cousin of contingency planning: Instead of considering the likelihood of a specific event occurring, you’re considering possible broader changes to your business and competitive environment.

For example, instead of considering what you would do if a major competitor lowered prices, you might consider potential disruptive forces in your sector.

Of course, formal scenario planning is an involved process, and it can take time and planning to implement. But it has been used to great effect by companies such as Shell Oil, which not only remained profitable during the oil crisis of the 1970s but also weathered the collapse of oil prices in the 1980s. The latter transformed Shell from one of the smallest international oil companies to the second largest.

The same applies for smaller risks.

You can apply similar thinking to smaller issues and decisions as well. What are your decision criteria for continuing or stopping investment in a new product line, marketing effort, technology creation, etc.? What will you do if a major customer group stops paying? How do you handle the loss of a key employee?

Especially in the early days, these types of challenges can weaken a company to the point of failure. Don’t ignore them or rely on wishful thinking to avoid them: plan for them, and also plan for the possibility of failure. I believe you will find that, as a result, the probability of failure will be reduced.

The Forbes Business Council is the leading development and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Am I eligible?

Source: www.bing.com