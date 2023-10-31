The impact of UAW contract costs on future product is up for debate.

Even ten days before Monday’s announcement of a tentative contract agreement between the UAW and General Motors Co., Sarah Neibaur had no doubt it was coming.

Sarah Neibaur, a truck driver and parts selector at GM’s Willow Run Distribution Center in Belleville. , [+] Mr. October 20. ed garston

“We’re finally standing up for what we deserve and I think we’re going to get a pretty fair deal,”

the woman, a truck driver and parts picker of seven years at GM’s parts and distribution center in Belleville, Michigan, said during a short conversation as she took her shift on the picket line.

All signs suggest the proposed contract has everything Niebauer was hoping for – higher wages, better retiree benefits, an opportunity to join a master agreement for union workers at electric vehicle and battery and electric vehicle plants. .

Neibaur’s wish list closely matched that of UAW members at Ford Motor Company and Stellantis, who looked to union President Shawn Fain to fulfill their wishes.

UAW President Shawn Fenn during a Facebook Live webcast on October 6, 2023. facebook live screen shot

By now Fenn’s unorthodox and aggressive tactics have been well documented – simultaneously negotiating with GM, Ford and Stellantis, conducting progressive “stand up” strikes at all three plants and facilities and basically publicly via live Breaking the age-old tradition of not talking to. Webcasts and social media posts.

Indeed, at times even before the strike began on September 15, Fane and his counterparts resembled WWE wrestlers, bragging, making demands and threatening each other between matches, until That one by one the automakers kept sweetening their offers, as Fain removed more of his offers. The plants suffered crores of losses in their profits.

Fain repeatedly called for restoring concessions made by UAW members during the recession to help automakers stay afloat financially. He was largely successful in this, particularly in ending the despicable tiered pay system that had created a wide gap in compensation between new hires and veterans.

But when considering all the contracts that now must be approved by union members, will they place an extremely heavy financial burden on GM, Ford and Stellantis and drive vehicle prices even higher?

Mary Barra, President and CEO of General Motors Company, addressed the ongoing UAW strikes in a letter , [+] Shareholders on Tuesday. ed garston

“We will not agree to a contract that is not responsible for our employees and our shareholders,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said last week during a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the company’s third-quarter results. ” “We need to make sure we have a contract that will allow us to compete and win in a challenging market for EVs, and also allow us to support the business that has strong margins in our business.” Is with you.”

Did the GM and others do this or did they succumb to the pressure of Fenn’s strategy to stop the bleeding from six weeks of cumulative attacks?

GM estimated the strikes cost $800 million by mid-October and promised to provide further updates on the financial impact of the strikes after the new contract is ratified.

Both GM and Ford withdrew their earnings guidance for full-year 2023 due to the financial uncertainty caused by the strikes.

The Detroit Three automakers’ cumulative losses in the first five weeks of the strike exceeded $9.3 billion, according to an analysis by Andersen Economic Group, or AEG.

The East Lansing, Michigan-based economic research and consulting company warned that damage from the strike could force automakers to “postpone or cancel investments.”

“The financial gains made by unions will put pressure on Ford, GM and Stellantis to maintain margins,” Dr. Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain management at Syracuse University, said in emailed comments.

He added, “Ford, GM and Stellantis need to improve processes, reduce material costs by automating and redesigning cars to use less materials and components to remain competitive with non-union car makers. Toyota, Tesla, VW, Hyundai and many other foreign car makers will have a competitive advantage over Ford, GM and Stellantis based on this new labor agreement.

However, David Jacobs, professor of management and philosophy at American University’s Kogod School of Business, said that automakers, largely, were calling for “a kind of subsidy” on the concessions made by union automakers during the recession.

“I don’t think there’s any certainty that they will abandon promised areas of expansion or production,” Jacobs said in an interview. “I think they can sustain themselves. The auto companies agreed to this, so certain key areas of management believe that in the short term they can maintain a profitable enterprise under these circumstances.

On Wall Street, GM stock barely stayed in the green all day and finished a few cents above $27 a share. Shares of both Ford and Stellantis declined minimally.

For GM worker Sarah Neibaur it all seems worth those often chilly hours on the picket line as union bargainers tried their best to make the items on her wish list come true.

With a bit of a statement, Neibaur couldn’t help but say, “I’m overall very happy with a lot of the things they’re doing.”