The impact of generative AI: 18 tech leaders’ advice for college students

Recently, generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT have made a huge impact, reshaping the educational and business landscape. As generic AI is being adopted for everything from content creation to coding, current and upcoming college students would be wise to think about how to navigate an evolving workplace.

With the right foundation, aspiring knowledge workers can confidently step into a world where knowing how to leverage generative AI is essential to growth and success. Below, 18 Forbes Technology Council members share advice to guide students and professionals toward a future where they will increasingly work with AI.

1. Develop Strong Interdisciplinary Skills

For aspiring knowledge workers in a world dominated by generative AI, the focus should be not only on mastering current technologies, but also on developing strong interdisciplinary skills. This may mean taking courses in philosophy, ethics, communication, and critical thinking along with technical studies; This will help you stand out among the future generation of generative-AI-assisted knowledge workers. -Rachel Lubovitzky, Setuply, Inc.

2. Work on your writing skills

Learn to become a good writer without AI support. The ability to quickly convert complex concepts into concise explanations (and without running it through ChatGPT) is essential in interpersonal business transactions. Even in this digital age, the most important conversations are still done face-to-face. – Gentry Lane, Anova Intelligence

3. Experiment with technology now

Instead of being afraid to learn generative AI and worried that it will replace jobs, adopt it early. The basic principles of large language models and how they work are very easy to understand. Play with Generative AI; Try creating a proof of concept with a simple use case. In the future, there will be jobs like AI trainers and AI operators – which will require an understanding of generative AI. – Simana Paul, SumUp

4. Know that generative AI skills will soon be highly valuable

Learn how to work with these tools. Generative AI tools will not replace your work, but in the near future, people who know how to leverage and work with Generative AI will definitely be the most sought-after and easily employed people. These are tools – no more, no less – but understanding and knowing how to work with them will make you a better and more capable employee in any role. -Jason Cottrell, Orium

5. Look for universities that are adopting AI

Understand that the most likely scenario is not that generic AI will take your job – but rather that those who know how to use it will displace those who don’t. If you haven’t decided on a college yet, look for universities that are adopting these devices (many have banned them). Choosing a college that understands how to use these tools may be the most important decision you make in the next four years. – Matt Dixon, Eclipse Telecom

6. Understand the limitations of AI

Learn all you can about it, as it is a fascinating and ever-growing field. But don’t forget that AI is not a magic solution, and it’s not the answer to everything. However, it will quickly become an influential tool that can enhance people’s abilities to do many things. There is a powerful balance to be struck here and this will be the future of business. -Pete Hanlon, Moneypenny

7. Learn how to connect business problems to the right tools

It is essential to not only delve into deep learning techniques, but also understand how generic AI models function. Explore the field widely and learn how to connect business problems with the right technical tools (including LLM). Additionally, fostering strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills, as well as developing the ability to ask insightful questions, will be invaluable. – Raghu Ravinutala, Yellow.AI

8. Be careful about what you feed into generative AI tools

For knowledge workers, AI can be an excellent productivity enhancing tool. But as a smart user, you should be very careful about what you feed into generative AI services, as you cannot control how and with whom your input can be shared. And also be very careful about what you get; If the content is likely to be proprietary or not for public consumption, check carefully before publishing it. -David Canellos, Cradlepoint

9. Consider the risks and unintended consequences

There is a gap between academia and industry when it comes to computer science, with AI and its security implications a notable example in today’s curriculum. My advice to students is to ask questions and do their homework on responsible ways to leverage generative AI. We should not adopt and use it without considering potential risks and unintended consequences. – Chris Wysopal, Veracode

10. Explore the implications of AI in each discipline

Master AI and machine learning, and in every other discipline you pursue, continually explore the implications of AI in that field. Use every AI tool at your disposal as a tool, not a crutch. Don’t be afraid to change and don’t plan on the same career. Wait for obsolescence in each task so you can move on to more interesting problems and higher goals. – Sam Glasenberg, Level X

11. Gain in-depth knowledge in core topics and practical AI applications

In an AI-centric world, a strong grounding in linear algebra, calculus, probability, and optimization is important. Equally important is practical application through tools like Python or R. Connect with current AI research, embrace real-world problem solving, and collaborate broadly. This blend of theory and practice will enable you to efficiently navigate the evolving landscape of AI. – Suman Sharma, Procyon Inc.

12. Adopt interdisciplinary principles

My advice to students looking to pursue a career in an AI-driven world is to pursue interdisciplinary education. Don’t just master the technique; Understand how AI intersects with ethics, business, and society. Why? Because AI is not isolated; It is part of a complex socio-economic fabric. Learn to tackle ethical challenges, drive business strategies and contribute to social good. – Giri Chodavarapu, Omnisale

13. Explore broader use cases for AI

Generative AI is a subset of AI in general. Learn about the different capabilities AI provides and understand the breadth of what is possible. Generative AI is currently being promoted as a broader population sees its feasibility in everyday tasks. Understand the widespread use of AI for automation, enhancement, and accessibility of data-intensive and data-related activities. -Gregory Todd, DXC Technology

14. Listen to multiple sources

My No. 1 educational tip for college students interested in learning about generative AI is this: Make sure you listen to multiple sources. The Internet has opened many exciting doors; Unfortunately, not all are created equal. If you want to gain a solid understanding of AI, especially as it develops, listen to as many people from different places as possible so you can draw your own conclusions. – Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

15. Consider how technology applies to your desired career

If you want to build, obviously, consider taking up computer science and engineering to learn the science behind the technology. If you don’t want to build, at least learn how to work with generative AI and stay on top of its developments. You don’t need to go into too much depth, but make sure you understand how to use it as a tool. You don’t want to be left behind in the digital age. -Jordan Yellen, Metatope

16. Embrace lifelong learning

In today’s AI-driven work world, my most important advice to aspiring knowledge workers is to embrace lifelong learning. Stay curious, gain a foundation in AI, and participate in workshops and online communities. Invest time in gaining a solid foundation in AI and generative technologies. By constantly improving yourself, you will stay relevant and ready to use AI in your career. – Christian Randieri, IntelliSystem Technologies

17. Pair theory and practice

Engage in practical projects and internships, applying theoretical AI knowledge to real-world problems. Embrace collaborative research integrating academic knowledge with practical experience. This synergy of theory and practice will strongly equip you to tackle multifaceted challenges within an AI-focused professional landscape. -Mark Fisher, Dogtown Media LLC

18. Don’t drop everything to gain expertise

Technology trends come and go—Blockchain, Web3, Virtual Reality, AI, Internet of Things, Quantum and Edge Computing—some will prevail, some will fizzle out and some are still biding their time. So focus on learning the fundamentals, because they will remain in demand no matter what is trending. As you gain work experience, your interests will guide you, and you will know what knowledge to gain and can better benefit from emerging trends. – Monish Balasundaram, Amazon