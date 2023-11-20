News The Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Weight Loss and Glycemic Control in Patients With Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes: A Systematic Review Taranga News November 20, 2023 1 min read Specialty Please chooseI’m not a medical professional.Allergy and ImmunologyAnatomyAnesthesiologyCardiac/Thoracic/Vascular SurgeryCardiologyCritical CareDentistryDermatologyDiabetes and EndocrinologyEmergency MedicineEpidemiology and Public HealthFamily MedicineForensic MedicineGastroenterologyGeneral PracticeGeneticsGeriatricsHealth PolicyHematologyHIV/AIDSHospital-based MedicineI’m not a medical professional.Infectious DiseaseIntegrative/Complementary MedicineInternal MedicineInternal Medicine-PediatricsMedical Education and SimulationMedical PhysicsMedical StudentNephrologyNeurological SurgeryNeurologyNuclear MedicineNutritionObstetrics and GynecologyOccupational HealthOncologyOphthalmologyOptometryOral MedicineOrthopaedicsOsteopathic MedicineOtolaryngologyPain ManagementPalliative CarePathologyPediatricsPediatric SurgeryPhysical Medicine and RehabilitationPlastic SurgeryPodiatryPreventive MedicinePsychiatryPsychologyPulmonologyRadiation OncologyRadiologyRheumatologySubstance Use and AddictionSurgeryTherapeuticsTraumaUrologyMiscellaneous Source link Continue Reading Previous Previous post: These are the best Black Friday deals on new cars, trucks, and SUVsNext Next post: What Sam Altman’s move to Microsoft means for the future of ChatGPT: 3 possible paths forward Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News PUMA Continues Web3 Expansion – NFT Culture – Cryptosaurus November 20, 2023 The richest 1 percent emitted as much as the poorest two-thirds of humanity. November 20, 2023