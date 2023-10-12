The IMF and the World Bank are urged to boost financing for African countries facing conflict and climate change

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Many poor countries in Africa face the most severe impacts of climate change: severe drought, extreme heat and dry land, but also unpredictable rains and devastating floods. Shocks worsen conflicts and affect livelihoods because many people are farmers – a job that is becoming increasingly insecure in a warming world.

Experts say climate challenges lie at the root of the vulnerabilities faced by conflict-torn countries in Africa’s Sahel region, such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger and northern Nigeria. According to the Global Commission on Adaptation, addressing these challenges could cost up to $50 billion per year, while the International Energy Agency estimates that the clean energy transition could cost up to $190 billion per year – which for Africa The cost is huge.

African leaders argue that countries have limited space in their budgets, and borrowing more to fund climate targets would further increase their debt burdens, calling for a rapid increase in financing.

Some leaders suggested that this week’s International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Marrakesh, Morocco, would be a good place to start a conversation about Africa’s fiscal challenges and its ability to handle climate shocks.

This comes amid criticism that lending institutions are not taking into account climate change and the vulnerabilities of poor countries in their financing decisions.

A New York Times opinion column by Kenyan President William Ruto, African Development Bank President Akinwunmi Adesina, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki and Global Commission Chief Executive Patrick Verkuijn stated that the global financial system is “now outdated, “It is dysfunctional and unjust.” On adaptation.

It is outdated because the international financial institutions are “too small and limited to fulfill their mandate. Dysfunctional because the entire system is too slow to respond to new challenges such as climate change. And unjust because it does not favor poor countries.” Discriminates,” the leaders wrote.

In recent years, climate financing to Africa has increased, with the recognition that the continent is the least responsible for emissions but is most threatened by climate change due to a lack of financing and capacity to cope. Major development banks have increasingly recognized climate change as an economic threat.

During a panel in Marrakech this week, IMF economist Daniel Lee said the organization is “mainstreaming climate change into policy advice, capacity development and lending.” He did not elaborate on the size or division of the funding.

Lee pointed to an IMF program that was launched last year to help poor countries deal with problems like climate change. Only one African country – Rwanda – has received funding from the programme: $319 million over three years.

Like African leaders, experts say climate financing for the continent is inadequate and especially difficult to obtain for countries in the Sahel, which lack stable and recognized governments, many of which are led by military junta. is near.

“The reality has fallen short of expectations,” said Carlos Lopes, a professor at the Mandela School of Public Governance at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. “A significant portion of funding goes towards mitigation efforts, while adaptation, the top priority for the continent, receives less attention and support.”

In Niger, whose leader was ousted in a coup in August, as well as in northern Nigeria, thousands of hectares of agricultural land are being destroyed due to soil erosion and dry conditions. This has driven farmers and pastoralists to fight for resources and reduced economic opportunities, which helps recruitment to armed groups, said Idayat Hassan, senior Africa program fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Irrigation projects are one way to adapt to climate change, but violence is destroying those gains as it leaves farmers, already facing low yields, struggling to access their fields.

“Apart from the extreme heat and unpredictable rains, insecurity is also affecting us because sometimes we don’t get a chance to go to our fields,” said Ibrahim Audi, a 58-year-old wheat farmer in Nigeria’s far northern Katsina state. “

Femi Mimiko, a professor of political economy and international relations at Nigeria’s Obafemi Awolowo University, said climate money going to Africa is “rather negligible and that’s not something we should be celebrating.”

He said the “challenges are enormous” because of the stringent conditions for receiving funding from the IMF and World Bank.

Furthermore, climate financing for Africa needs to address the persistent debt crisis in many countries, Lopes said.

Africa’s debt payments this year are projected to reach $62 billion, more than the cost of the continent’s response to climate change, the African leaders said in their column. He reiterated the call for a freeze on foreign debt payments at the Africa Climate Summit in Kenya last month.

Another issue, experts say, is that leaders are underestimating how climate change drives violence and economic problems.

“National policy to address climate change is lax – little or no attention has been paid to climate change and the connection between climate change and conflict in the Sahel is not appreciated,” Hassan said. “Move beyond conflict to start prioritizing climate change as the root cause of the problem affecting these countries.”

According to the International Rescue Committee, in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, all ruled by military juntas, 16 million people need humanitarian assistance, a 172% increase since 2016, and more than 5 million in high-risk countries. are experiencing high levels of food insecurity.

The humanitarian group blames the conflict and climate change for “giving rise to a deep crisis” affecting agriculture, which is the primary source of livelihood for the majority of the population in the three military-led countries.

“This fact alone – illegitimate governments – will hamper not only their ability to meet the requirements set for funding by the IMF and the World Bank, but also their ability to actually access such support,” Mimico said. “

He added, “And so, what we must do is persuade – or arm-twist – the junta, which does not under any circumstances have the capacity to run those countries, to commit to what I call redemocratization in a timely manner. “

