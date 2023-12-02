The Illusion of the Small Talent Pool: Winning the War for Diverse Candidates (Part 4 of the Time Capsule Project Series)

When we face a problem, we find a solution. Sounds easy, right? Consider restoring mobility by allowing someone who is missing an arm to control the robotic arm. Elon Musk’s Neurolink aims to solve this problem by implanting a microchip in our brains. Through machine learning, this microchip will learn and decode our brain waves and transmit the actions directly to the robotic hand. It is complicated, risky (it is brain surgery), expensive and will take many years. Now, consider what a group of scientists and medical professionals did with this photo.

Controlling a robotic arm through muscle movement. University of Utah

Recognizing that moving the arm triggers a process within the body, they used an IoT sensor array just above the elbow to track the movement of muscles, tendons and ligaments. An AI system interprets these movements and prompts the robotic arm to move accordingly. It is simple, non-invasive, cheap and already exists. The problem is the same, but the solutions are two different.

How we approach a problem is important in developing effective solutions. This is one of the biggest challenges that many companies face when trying to implement diversity and inclusion (D&I), especially at the corporate boardroom level. One of the biggest struggles for organizations is how they recruit board candidates. “There needs to be a paradigm shift in how they are approaching the problem,” says David Chun, CEO of board solutions platform Equilar. The traditional approach of old boy networks or looking for C-suite executives at other companies has created the perception that there is a supply problem. “Boards often rely on recruiters who represent a small portion of the talent available,” says Chung. If they don’t show enough good candidates, the board believes there is no more supply.”

So, how do we deal with this challenge? Innovators like Chung are exploring different approaches by harnessing the power of technology and process.

LinkedIn for corporate boards

Equilar is focused on broadening the pool of board candidates, particularly diverse candidates. Chung describes Equilar as “a LinkedIn for the boards world,” focused on helping frustrated companies who are trying to find D&I candidates. Leveraging technology, Equilar’s platform captures data from public sources (SEC filings, corporate websites, etc.) and creates and maintains corporate leadership profiles to take advantage of network externalities. Potential and existing board candidates can enhance their profiles and use the platform to document their experiences and network connections. By doing this, Equilar has created a huge, detailed database for companies looking for board recruitment. In short, they have expanded the pool of candidates. How effective is Chung’s company? Well, NASDAQ has adopted Equilar to help drive diversification, especially to comply with its new listing requirements.

Robot and human hand connecting red and blue jigsaw on blue digital background Copyright (c) Andrey Popov

Teaching “How to Fish”

Most people don’t fully understand what a board of directors does. In fact, most board members don’t even know this when they take on their first board role. Given this, it is not surprising that companies struggle to recruit new D&I candidates and aspiring directors are confused about how to prepare for these opportunities. We have lots of educational programs to help people upskill or learn new abilities. Why don’t we have one for corporate boards? Actually, we do.

Debbie McCormack is Managing Director in the Deloitte Center for Board Effectiveness. Originally, McCormack focused on energy programs and board luncheons focused on contemporary topics such as cybersecurity. However, given the popularity and growth, it led McCormack to Deloitte’s Center for Board Effectiveness, where he has helped launch a series of training programs and events. “We help facilitate networking opportunities and prepare future candidates for the board,” shares McCormack. To help prepare future candidates, Deloitte has launched programs in more than twenty-five major markets. This has helped to clarify some key responsibilities for potential board members. “The most important job of the board is to make sure they have the right CEO, with the right strategy, and to keep management strong around that strategy,” explains McCormack.

While Deloitte’s program is helping to expand the pool of candidates, it is still difficult for companies and their boards to actively find diverse candidates. Deloitte is impressing them with corporate performance. Based on extensive research, McCormack outlines some of the key benefits Deloitte has found from organizations with diverse boards and inclusive cultures:

· Are twice as likely to meet their financial goals

· Three times more likely to be a high performer

· Eight times more likely to get better business results

This is the bench mark. Corporations with boards that have solid D&I representation perform better, For many organizations, there is a strong commitment to diversity. So, why is traction so slow? As Chung indicated, a big reason is the across-the-board perception of smaller supply. In his work with boards, McCormack has observed, “Many boards work with search firms, but to get a diverse group of candidates, it is important to look beyond traditional CEO candidates and expand the population.” That’s why groups like Deloitte’s Center for Board Effectiveness are also working with the C-suite and existing boards to expand. “Boards need to expand their networks, they need to reach out to people who don’t look like them who aren’t on their boards,” McCormack advocates.

This is a match maker process. We need to prepare future board candidates with the right advocates and visibility. On the other hand, we must inspire companies to think beyond their traditional approach to break the myth of a small pool of talented, diverse candidates.

It’s a lot of work, but thankfully we’ve just scratched the surface of solutions to create sustained change. Initiatives like the Time Capsule Project are focused on addressing these challenges and ensuring a continuous pipeline of candidates. Founder Barry Williams has advocated for better board rotation, term limits, and larger boards. They have also developed a program to provide a pool of talented African American candidates. Additionally, he is taking the solution a step further by finding ways to pressure businesses to make changes in the areas of compensation, process, and search requirements. And that will lead us to the next set of solutions we need to make true, lasting change.

This article is Part 4 of a series on diversity and inclusion on corporate boards of directors. Our next article will focus on solutions we can make within the board and corporate leadership structure.