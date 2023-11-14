The IEA says the oil market could move into surplus as early as 2024 as demand growth slows and non-OPEC+ producers lead supply growth.

The IEA said global oil markets could move into surplus as early as 2024 as demand growth slows.

World oil markets could turn into surplus as early as 2024, according to the International Energy Administration’s latest monthly report.

This is because demand growth is expected to be lower than supply growth, led by non-OPEC+ producers like the US and Brazil.

“With demand growth slowing, the market could shift to surplus as early as 2024,” the energy watchdog said. “For now, with Northern Hemisphere winter demand still exceeding available supply, the market balance will remain vulnerable to heightened economic and geopolitical risks – and further volatility.”

World oil supply and demand will soon reach a tipping point.

Global supply reached a high of 101.8 million barrels per day, helped by record output from the US, Brazil and Guyana.

Meanwhile, according to the IEA, demand is expected to hit 102 million barrels per day by the end of 2023 as demand from China hits a record high.

“This year’s growth will drive world oil demand to 102 mb/d, before growth slows to 930 mb/d in 2024 as the late-pandemic economic rebound ends and energy efficiency gains accelerate.” “, electric vehicle fleet expansion and structural factors are reasserting themselves,” the report said.

The market suffered losses this summer after OPEC+ countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production to boost oil prices.

That crunch has not gone away yet, with OPEC+ countries adamant on production cuts and the market is likely to remain in the red until the end of the year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com