The ideal spices to flavor a slice of New York-style pizza

It’s always difficult to get into the subject of pizza, especially New York’s iconic style of pie. People are passionate and opinionated about the thin, quick-to-fold slices that can be found at pizzerias across the five boroughs. So, there are probably more than a few voices screaming that putting any kind of seasoning on a slice is a grave insult. Hide your criticisms, because we’re not talking about a cup of ranch or a few healthy splashes of hot sauce, although we’re not ruling them out either. For NY-style pizza, the best spices are more traditional: Parmesan, red pepper flakes, oregano, and maybe a little garlic powder.

Although there may be some blowback from authentic pizza purists, there is no denying that New York style is Italian in its heritage and flavors. This is also a practice of penance; This is not a pizza filled with abundant meat and vegetables or a canvas for flavor fusion. New Yorkers hold a plain cheesesteak in high regard and occasionally enjoy some pepperoni, sausage, a bit of onion, or some mushrooms. It’s fitting that the best spices for New York-style pizza are typical Italian ingredients that enhance and enhance the pizza without tarnishing its inherent beauty.

There’s nothing gimmicky or fancy about these scrumptious pizza toppings, but they’re classic for a reason. Yes, some chains have added signature spices to their wagons, like Papa John’s garlic sauce, but Parmesan, cayenne, oregano and garlic powder are ubiquitous in pizza parlors for a reason.

king of pizza spices

Parmesan – and here we mean the powder that comes out of silver-top glass shakers or foil-lined paper packets – is possibly the quintessential pizza seasoning. Long ago when people were dipping crusts in every imaginable spice under the sun, they were sprinkling the pieces with this crunchy cheese product. It’s perfect for the NY slice because it sticks to the surprisingly smooth top, adding both saltiness and umami that enhances the flavor of the sauce. Just don’t demand it in Italy.

For heat lovers, red pepper flakes are the original pizza seasoning. Although the hot sauce lacks vinegar and salt, a packet of red pepper flakes brings a pure form of heat that doesn’t distract from the rich cheese and yeasty crust of a good New York-style pizza. No one knows for sure how long red pepper flakes have been a staple of pizza, but peppers have been in Italy for hundreds of years.

Oregano and garlic powder are a little less mainstream, but no less welcome. The aroma of oregano adds a herbaceousness that mellows the sauce. Garlic powder, on the other hand, blooms atop a hot slice, adding a spicy and unique element. That said, treat your ‘za as you see fit. Add it to Sriracha, drizzle it with hot honey, or pile it on spicy chili. Just don’t expect to find a ramekin of ranch at Ray’s.

