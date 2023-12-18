NEWARK, Del., Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global snow detection system market valuation is projected to reach US$1,730.4 million In 2024, driven by customization and modular solutions. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to an estimate CAGR of 2.8% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approx. US$2,348.2 million Till 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the expanding adoption of lidar technology, which is gaining popularity for its ability to provide accurate and real-time data on atmospheric conditions. LiDAR based ice detection systems can provide better accuracy in identifying ice formations.

Support from government initiatives and funding for research and development in snow detection technologies could have a significant impact on the market. Public-private partnerships and government investment are expected to drive innovation and market growth.

Request a Sample Report: Empower your industry understanding with invaluable insights!

Increasing awareness of the risks associated with ice accumulation and the benefits of ice detection systems through education programs is expected to accelerate its adoption across various industries. The development of smart cities, with a focus on incorporating advanced technologies for urban management, may lead to the integration of snow detection systems as part of smart infrastructure solutions.

The melting of Arctic ice has opened up new shipping routes. The increasing maritime traffic in these areas creates demand for advanced ice detection systems to ensure safe navigation through icy waters. The increasing acceptance of hybrid and electric vehicles, especially in cold climate regions, is projected to boost the need for ice detection systems to optimize the performance of these vehicles and ensure safety.

Integration with advanced communications technologies, such as 5G, can enable real-time data transmission and enhance the response of ice detection systems, especially in applications where quick decision making is critical. Ice detection systems can be used in agriculture and horticulture to protect crops from frost damage. Monitoring and detecting ice formation helps farmers take preventive measures to protect their crops.

Key Findings from the Market Study

Importance given to global snow detection system market US$1,681.3 million By the end of 2023.

By the end of 2023. From 2019 to 2023, market demand expands CAGR of 3.1%.

Market expected to expand in India CAGR of 3.5% Till 2034.

Till 2034. By product type, Magneto accounts for the share of the restrictive segment 28.0% In 2024.

In 2024. From 2024 to 2034, the ice detection system market is expected to flourish CAGR of 2.8%.

By 2034, the market value of ice detection systems is expected to reach US$2,348.2 million.

,Collaboration with weather forecasting services and integration of real-time weather data can increase the accuracy of ice detection systems, allowing more proactive measures in anticipation of adverse weather conditions. ,Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Upgrade your business strategy! Buy reports for market-driven insights!

company portfolio

Lord Corporation is recognized for its expertise in developing sensing and vibration control technologies. The company’s ice detection systems cater to aviation applications with a focus on reliability and performance.

Raytheon Technologies is a global aerospace and defense company offering a diverse range of technologies, including advanced solutions for ice detection. The company’s contributions span both commercial and military applications.

Scope of Report:

Property Description Estimated market size in 2024 US$1,730.4 million Estimated Market Valuation in 2034 US$2,348.2 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 2.8% forecast period from 2024 to 2034 Historical data available 2019 to 2023 market analysis Value in US dollars million Major areas covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa Major market segments covered Product Type

end use

Area Profile of major countries United States

Canada

brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

France

spain

Italy

Russia

poland

Czech Republic romania

India

bangladesh

Australia

new zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

israel Profile of Major Companies Collins Aerospace

Sundstrand Corporation

Eologix

Safran

GKN Aerospace

safe flight instruments

honeywell

Bhagwan Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Segmentation Analysis of Ice Detection System Market

Product Type:

magneto restrictive ice detector

optical ice detector

end use:

airplane

uav

seaplane

aircraft

wind turbines

power lines

Area:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

east asia

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

Future Market Insights, Inc. View comprehensive coverage in the industrial automation domain:

Conveyor System Market Review: The estimated size of the global market was US$ 5.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6.4 billion in 2023. The market will expand at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2023 and 2033, amounting to approximately US$5. 10.9 billion by 2033.

System on Module Market Overview: The market is estimated to register a valuation of US$1.15 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to US$4.65 billion by 2033. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. ,

Rubber Conveyor Belt Market Growth: The rubber conveyor belt market size is estimated to be US$3,526.6 million in 2024. The market valuation is projected to cross US$4,693.60 million by 2034.

Bead Winding Machine Market Analysis: The global bead winding machine market is expected to register a valuation of US$ 972.4 million in 2024 with a CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period. The global market valuation is expected to reach US$1,281.70 million by 2034.

Flow Indicator Market Outlook: The size of this market is estimated to be US$742.9 million for 2024. The market size in 2023 was US$714.2 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Till 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI is a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

Contact:

Nandini Singh Savlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For sales enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blog | youtube

Source: www.globenewswire.com