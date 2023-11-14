The huge fall in air fares boosted the morale of passengers tired of inflation.

Airfares to many popular destinations have recently fallen to their lowest levels in months, and even holiday travel is significantly cheaper than it was last year, providing some relief to consumers who are all Frustrated for months with the high prices of a variety of goods and services. ,

The glut of deals suggests that the airline industry’s overstretched pandemic recovery may ultimately slow as the supply of tickets continues to grow and, on some routes, outpaces demand, which appears to be relatively strong.

Consider the hire Dennis Diorio, a retired teacher in Tampa, Florida, recently made. She spent less than $40 on flights to and from Chicago and paid just $230 for a round-trip ticket from New York to Paris and back, a trip she plans to make this month.

“I’m telling all my friends, ‘If you want to go somewhere, get your ticket now,’” she said.

The deals she found may be extraordinary, but Ms. Diorio is right that deals are plentiful.

Earlier this month, the average price of a domestic flight around Thanksgiving was about 9 percent lower than a year earlier. And according to booking and price-tracking app Hopper, flights were about 18 percent cheaper around Christmas. Travel search engine Kayak looked at a wide range of dates around the holidays and found that domestic flight prices were about 18 percent lower around Thanksgiving and 23 percent lower around Christmas.

“In many cases, we’re seeing some of the lowest fares we’ve actually seen since travel began to drop-off in 2020,” said Kyle Potter, travel blog and executive editor of Thrifty Traveler. Deal viewing service.

Domestic ticket prices fell over the summer, Mr. Potter said, and deals on international travel, especially to Europe, have recently become more common.

When demand is slowing or they face tough competition, airlines reduce their fares as they are trying to attract more people to book tickets. There’s no doubt that competition has intensified on some routes, but travel experts say it’s not clear whether demand is slowing down.

Thanksgiving this year is expected to set a record for air travel, with nearly 30 million passengers, according to industry group Airlines for America. This would be about 9 percent more than last year and 6 percent more than 2019 before the pandemic.

But some airlines say demand is slowing outside of holidays and other peak travel periods. Additionally, some airports have become so filled with flights that carriers have been forced to cut fares to fill planes.

This was not a major problem for most of the recovery period from the pandemic. Weather and other disruptions limited the supply of flights last year and in 2021, as well as shortages of trained pilots, parts and aircraft, among other factors. This pushed ticket prices up, kept planes full, and helped airlines make strong profits.

“The airline industry has never delivered the type of profit margins and returns on capital that it has delivered over the past 2.5 years,” said John Grant, chief analyst at aviation consulting and data firm OAG. “We’re getting back to a more normal industry.”

For the largest US airlines, the good days continue, fueled especially by rising demand for international travel. But smaller and low-fare carriers are starting to face problems. Many reported disappointing financial results for the three months ending in September. Executives at those airlines have said demand is weakening, fares are falling and costs remain high. They also say that bad weather and the lack of air traffic controllers made flying more difficult.

For example, JetBlue Airways lost $153 million in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $57 million in the same period last year. The company recently said it was moving its flights away from crowded markets like New York to places where it expected strong performance, such as the Caribbean. Budget carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines recently told investors they were looking to cut millions of dollars in costs.

Competition has intensified in some key markets, driving down rents and profits.

In Denver, where Frontier is based, there were about 14 percent more seats available on flights this summer than in the summer of 2019, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Miami and Orlando, Florida, two popular destinations served by multiple budget carriers, saw even greater increases in capacity.

But as airlines added flights to popular markets chasing travelers, airport capacity in other cities, including Los Angeles, home to many major airlines, suffered big declines from the summer of 2019.

“When you compare where their concentrations are, you’ll find that there’s a huge gap in margin terms between the airlines that are performing well and the ones that are struggling,” Frontier Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said at a conference last month. There’s a big connection.” Call to discuss the airline’s third quarter results.

When it comes to international routes, analysts are less sure about why fares are falling and whether they will stay low. The kind of deals Ms. Diorio got on her trip to Paris could mean that big airlines are soon facing a financial crisis or simply that the industry is returning to pre-pandemic normality.

“Historically, demand from Europe drops in the winter,” said Steve Hafner, Kayak’s chief executive. “So I think this reflects the general trend.”

But international travel demand may face challenges, partly due to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. Analysts also warn that many consumers may be less willing or able to spend on travel than in past years, when they had pandemic savings to draw on. Even if demand remains strong, airlines run the risk of offering too many seats on popular overseas routes.

Mr Potter said whatever the reason for the recent drop in fares, these deals are a relief to passengers from years of high prices.

“Either way the recipe for cheap flights is there,” he said. “If it’s a little bit more capacity, that’s a win for consumers. If demand for travel is declining, in some ways it’s an even bigger win for those who never want to give up traveling.

Source: www.nytimes.com