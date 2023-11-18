The huge commissions paid to real estate agents by home sellers may soon disappear

The long tradition of home sellers paying commissions to their buyers’ real estate agents may soon be a thing of the past.

A recent billion-dollar class-action verdict in Missouri found that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) colluded with some of the nation’s largest real estate brokerage firms to commit antitrust fraud by conspiring to keep sales commissions artificially high. Violated the laws. NAR and other brokerages face several new and old lawsuits with similar claims.

Already, the suit has initiated some changes to the agreements signed by sellers with their real estate agents that set commission-sharing parameters.

But depending on how the cases ultimately play out, they could dismantle the NAR’s stronghold on a system that has long had a mandate to set broker commission rates between 5% and 6% of a home’s sales price and Retention has been criticized for harming sellers and buyers. This will also have a strong impact on the overall housing market.

“The whole practice needs to stop,” Patrick Nye, one of the attorneys representing plaintiffs in a recently filed case in South Carolina, told Yahoo Finance. “We just need to go back to a free market.”

cases

Rumors of this reshuffle intensified on October 31 when a unanimous eight-member jury concluded that since 2015, NAR and its broker co-defendants, who belong to NAR’s professional organization, defrauded home sellers of $1.79 billion. Has caused harm.

NAR said it plans to appeal the decision. However, similar class-action suits have followed in the past three weeks in Missouri, South Carolina, New York, Illinois and Texas, leaving at least one old case in Illinois still awaiting trial.

At the center of these lawsuits are NAR rulings that plaintiffs’ attorneys effectively force sellers to pay commissions to buyers’ agents.

NAR’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a database where 88% of sellers listed their homes this year, remains a primary tool for matching home buyers and sellers. Brokers who list their clients’ properties in the database must also agree to share their commissions with other MLS participants.

The plaintiffs and others in the Missouri case argue that the agreement artificially inflates home prices and deprives sellers, and in one case, buyers, of benefits.

“In our little state of South Carolina, Keller Williams Group… had basically $940 million in sales in 2022. And if you only take a 3% commission, they charged the seller to pay for the buyer’s commission.” “The average seller pressured on them is over $28 million a year,” Nye said.

NAR, for its part, argues that their commission structure, which has been in place for over 100 years, benefits consumers.

The jury in Missouri disagreed. That ruling, which gives the judge presiding over the case the flexibility to impose triple or “treble” damages, could increase damages against NAR and its co-defendants to as much as $5 billion.

Apart from this, the Justice Department has also reportedly considered legal intervention. In July 2021, the department stopped moving forward on the agreement with NAR after concluding that it could hinder its ability to protect competition in a market that “deeply impacts the financial well-being of Americans.” ” The agency has since filed an appeal of a judge’s ruling that barred it from reopening its investigation of the two NAR policies.

change already

The threat of the outcome of the Missouri case – as well as others still in the pipeline and potential actions by the DOJ – has already had an impact on NAR’s influence on home buying and selling.

Before the trial, the organization changed the wording of its partnership agreement to remove the rule requiring its selling brokers to share commissions. In its amended agreement, NAR’s mandatory buyer commission has been reduced to $0.

Although this change may prevent future antitrust lawsuits that arise from commissions paid under the new NAR agreement, it will not suffice to prevent a flood of actions seeking to recoup broker fees already paid. Not possible.

“In our opinion, this is just window dressing,” Matthew Sheely, another attorney representing the South Carolina plaintiffs, told Yahoo Finance. “We don’t think this will solve the problem… What buyer’s agent would lead a buyer to that home?”

At the local level, real estate associations have also taken note.

For example, the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY, announced that, starting next year, seller’s agents cannot offer compensation or provide compensation directly to buyer’s agents. Instead, according to the FAQ on the changes, any compensation from the seller to the buyer’s real estate agent must be negotiated and paid directly by the seller.

Similarly in California, the Realtors association there last year updated its real estate purchase agreement governing how buyer’s agents are paid their commissions.

The new purchase agreement, called RPA, includes a section titled “Seller Payment to Buyer’s Broker”, which indicates that “Buyer has entered into a written agreement to indemnify” [the] Buyer’s Broker.” It also states that the seller has agreed to pay the obligation.

What is to come on commission?

The recent changes coincide with how Nick Oliver, principal broker at Hosit, believes these cases will change the industry.

“Ultimately, this comes down to how commission rates are negotiated with the seller and the listing agent, and how they are actually presented in the listing agreement,” said Oliver, whose firm offers “a la carte” deals. There will be more transparency.” Broker services that combine NAR’s traditional commission-based sales model and the sales-by-owner model. These hybrid services allow sellers to purchase only the listing services they need.

Another possible change is the complete blocking of NAR fee-sharing agreements.

“we think [the Missouri] “This decision raises the possibility of a ban on commission sharing,” Jefferies equity analyst John Colantuoni wrote in a note to clients after the decision.

But when this will happen remains to be seen. In a shareholder letter, Zillow said it could be years before the cases have an impact on the real estate market due to appeal. Still, at least, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman wrote in a blog post that the uncertainty around the lawsuits could encourage customers to negotiate better terms to save money. Other experts agree.

“I think now would be your time to be more aggressive with the real estate listing agent and mitigate that situation,” Kevin Fields, associate professor of clinical finance and business economics, told Yahoo Finance.

Under the current housing scenario, Fields is also curious if the buyer and seller negotiate a “flat 4% across the board”, which would split 2% between the seller and the buyer’s agent.

If that doesn’t work, Fields said the move could be toward “hourly fee compensation rather than a commission structure with the higher cost of home prices.”

What does this mean for the housing market

And the question is how a complete ban on commission-sharing or lower commissions will affect the overall housing market.

Theoretically, this should push home prices lower, John Campbell, managing director of equity research at Stephens Inc., told Yahoo Finance.

“From an educational standpoint, it should be,” Campbell said.

Fields agreed, noting that commissions are now “built into most listing prices.”

“If it’s going to be 5% of the total that that seller has to pay, fine, they’re going to increase the purchase price of that home by 5% to offset the cost that they have to pay in commission,” Fields said. . “So theoretically, it should drive down listing prices.”

This would be true in a more general housing market. But supply is so tight in today’s market that even a doubling in mortgage rates over the past year couldn’t permanently stem the rise in home prices. In fact, home values ​​reached another high in August when mortgage rates hit a 22-year high.

As housing affordability becomes worse, legal challenges may prompt lenders to offer real estate commissions to be financed into the borrower’s mortgage, provided the buyer pays his or her agent’s commission out of pocket. Be forced to do.

“It would be a strong push to start allowing lenders to factor those commissions into mortgages,” Fields said. “The potential buyer will need to come up with both a purchase price and a potential commission price, and then also pay whatever transaction costs are passed on to the buyer. This will be quite a large chunk to buy.”

This, he said, would “reduce domestic transactions in the United States.”

