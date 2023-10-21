The housing market was already painful, ugly and worrisome. Now the 8% mortgage rate is back

Housing prices are high, supply is tight and rates are rising.

The housing market is scaring both buyers and sellers.

“A lot of people want to sit back and see what happens,” said one real estate agent.

Today’s housing market is a toxic mix of high mortgage rates, high prices, tight supply and strangely strong pent-up demand – and it’s scaring buyers and sellers alike.

Prices were already high due to extreme demand during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now at 8%, the highest it has been in decades, making things even more difficult. Mortgage demand is at its lowest level in almost 30 years.

“I think it’s painful. I think it’s ugly,” Matthew Graham, chief operating officer of Mortgage News Daily, said Thursday on CNBC’s “The Exchange.”

During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to zero and poured money into mortgage-backed securities. The result was that mortgage rates remained record-low for two solid years. This led to a buying frenzy, which was also fueled by the sudden urban exodus and the new work-from-home culture. Home prices jumped 40% above pre-pandemic levels.

Then, as inflation increased, the Fed raised rates. The irony is that this made the housing market even more expensive. Typically when rates go up, home prices go down.

But this market is different from historical markets because there is also a severe shortage of supply. The Great Recession of 2008 and the foreclosure crisis that followed hit homebuilders particularly hard, causing them to lay off construction for more than a decade. They still haven’t been able to make up the difference.

Meanwhile, would-be sellers are stuck. They have little desire to trade the 3% rate they currently have for an 8% mortgage rate on a new purchase.

“I don’t think anyone in my community of mortgage originators would disagree that in many ways, this is worse than the Great Financial Crisis in terms of volume and activity,” MND’s Graham said.

He is also unsure about when the market will see a decline in rates. He added, “But we’ve heard a chorus of Fed speakers, especially last week, saying in a very remarkable way that they’re being accommodative and they’re going to wait and see what happens through policy in the economy.” It happens.”

Sales of previously owned homes fell in September at the slowest pace since October 2010, according to the National Association of Realtors. However, there are significant differences between today’s market and the foreclosure crisis era. Foreclosures are extremely low today, and most current homeowners are sitting on historically high home equity. The fact that so many refinanced at record-low interest rates between 2020 and 2022 also means that current homeowners have very affordable housing costs.

So, this also traps potential buyers.

“I think people are concerned, and a lot of the buyer mentality is, ‘We’ll wait and see.’ So a lot of people want to sit back and see what happens,” said Lisa Resch, a real estate agent with Compass in Washington, DC.

NAR is now reducing its 2023 sales forecast by 20% from the previous forecast of a 13% decline.

Prices are a different story.

“Despite the housing shortage, prices look stable at an 8% rate at this point,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

Metropolitan markets with faster job growth and relatively cheaper prices, however, will see sales growth, Yun said. He points to Florida markets like Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando, as well as Houston, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee.

Buyers are likely to find the best deals from homebuilders today, especially large production builders like Lennar and DR Horton. Builders are helping affordability for their customers by reducing interest rates. This is something they haven’t typically done in the past – at least not on this scale.

“Although our mortgage company has been offering loans slightly below market rate for most of this cycle (just to be competitive), the loan we have been referring to recently as a builder incentive has a 30-year The whole point for life is not to buy something we did in previous cycles, at least not on a broad majority basis, we are doing so today,” said a spokesperson for DR Horton. “You may have found it in select homes on an extremely limited basis in the past.”

Construction of single-family homes is slowly increasing, but it is still nowhere close to meeting demand. Builder sentiment is falling into negative territory due to higher rates, but the new home market is still more active than the existing homes market.

On the bright side of housing, apartment rents are finally coming down, due to the record amount of new supply on the market. This gives tenants less incentive to buy. However, rental demand is increasing.

“It appears that slow inflation and a still-strong job market are boosting consumer confidence and, in turn, increasing the likelihood of renting an apartment among young adults,” said Jay Parsons, chief economist at RealPage.

Those who still want to upgrade to a bigger home or build a smaller home are stuck in a conundrum.

Prices are still rising due to an imbalance of supply and demand, but sellers are becoming more flexible. So buyers can buy now at higher rates and hope to get a reprieve on the price, or they can wait until the rates fall.

But when they do, there will likely be a flood of demand, resulting in bidding wars.

Source: www.cnbc.com