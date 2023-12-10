Jaspreet Singh /Jaspreet Singh

Recently, to combat rising inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) has been rapidly raising interest rates. This has also had a direct impact on the increase in mortgage rates. According to financial expert Jaspreet Singh, an entrepreneur, licensed attorney and founder of The Minority Mindset YouTube channel, this and other economic factors have destabilized the fortunes of the housing market.

Singh shared with his audience that Wells Fargo Bank has issued a warning stating that today’s housing market could be headed toward the recession of the 1980s. He’s not the first bank to say so – Singh pointed out that Bank of America also warned in October that housing market turmoil was likely.

To understand what this means for buyers and sellers today, Singh explains what happened during the housing market recession in the 1980s.

What caused the housing recession of the 1980s?

Singh explained that to understand the housing recession of the 1980s, and potentially our current situation, you must first understand that America suffered from extremely high inflation, a slow economy, from the mid-1970s through the 1970s. It was a difficult economic period. and a high unemployment rate – conditions known as “stagflation”. This was partly related to oil issues, and the dollar was taken off the gold standard, allowing more paper currency to be printed, leading to inflation.

In the late 1970s, home buyers were paying about 7% for a 30-year fixed loan. But by 1980, to reduce inflation, the Fed had to raise interest rates to 13%. By 1982 this number had increased to an astonishing 17%. Naturally, such high interest rates cooled the demand in the housing market. Few buyers wanted to pay that much for a mortgage.

On the other hand, with so few buyers in the market, it put buyers in a position to have more negotiating power. Singh said some buyers were able to negotiate a discount of up to 10% from the asking price of the homes.

Are we headed for a similar housing meltdown?

Singh said the 1980s advisory suggested that sellers should hold off trying to sell until rates fell, when increased demand would push prices up again. Except that it took until 1985 for those rates to really fall, and then only by 13%. It was not until the 1990s that they dropped to 10%. Thus, Singh said experts can’t always predict where mortgage rates will go, even big banks like Wells Fargo and Bank of America can’t. Singh’s recommendation is not to take the word of any bank or financial expert for changes in rates in the housing market but do your own analysis.

Don’t take anyone’s word for it

That said, there are some worrying parallels between then and now to consider: mortgage rates are now at 8%, inflation is high and housing affordability is rising faster than wages. Still, the fact is that no one really knows when the Fed will drop those prices, Singh explained.

Organizations active in the game are becoming more desperate, such as the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Realtors and the National Association of Home Builders – they issued a joint statement urging the Fed to stop raising rates and consider cutting them. Soon because it is hurting their commission.

Yet it appears the Fed is intent on keeping interest rates high for some time to fight inflation.

What does it mean for you?

So how does this history help you understand what is happening now? Singh said higher interest rates and cooling demand can put you in a position to have more leverage to negotiate housing prices. In other words, buyers may have the upper hand.

Buy Now, but Refinance Later

If you are in a position to buy now, and can take advantage of that buyer’s advantage to negotiate a lower price, you can always refinance to a lower rate if interest rates fall, and save yourself money in the long run. Are.

Consider a larger down payment

Another possibility to take advantage of the housing market downturn is to make a larger down payment – ​​this can sometimes get you a slightly lower interest rate. It can also ensure that you won’t have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) in addition to a higher mortgage interest rate.

Invest in your existing home

You can also use this time to invest financially or through small, DIY renovations in your existing home, whether to make it more livable or potentially make it more marketable when the time comes.

