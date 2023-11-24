The housing market is showing new signs of recovery as rising listings and sales point to a possible downturn

The housing market may soften in 2024 after more than a year of disappointing activity.

Sales, inventory and construction appear to be increasing as mortgage rates bounce back.

According to Redfin’s chief economist, the housing recovery could happen gradually as conditions improve.

The U.S. housing market is seeing positive changes in sales, inventory, and construction – all potential signs that the ice age in the residential real estate market may finally be nearing its end.

Pending home sales rose 1% on a monthly basis in October, reaching the highest seasonally adjusted level seen in a year, according to Redfin data. Meanwhile, mortgage applications increased 6% on a monthly basis and 40% from last year’s levels, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The increase in mortgage applications and sales activity is due, in part, to more inventory coming onto the market. A separate report from Redfin said new listings of homes for sale increased 3% year-over-year in the week ending Nov. 10, the largest increase in nearly two years.

Builders also appear to be accelerating their construction pace, although total home construction still remains below 2022 levels. Housing starts rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 million in October, up 1.9% on a monthly basis, according to the Census’ monthly new residential construction report.

Meanwhile, there were a seasonally adjusted 1.4 million housing completions. This is a slower pace than the completions recorded in September, but represents a 4.6% increase from October last year, the report said.

2023 housing deep-freeze

These are all positive signs for the housing market, which has been stagnant for most of the past year as skyrocketing mortgage rates left both buyers and sellers on edge. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales fell to their lowest level in 13 years in September due to a lack of both demand and supply, at around the same time 30-year fixed mortgage rates were hovering around 8%.

But rates have fallen largely since their highest level in mid-October, which can be attributed to a decline in bond yields as well as subdued inflation, which is prompting the Fed to hold off on raising interest rates. Can give reason for. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage hovered around 7.44% last week, down from 8% in October.

Experts say a more significant drop in mortgage rates — somewhere around 5% — could fuel a strong housing rebound, a period where sales will surge as buyers and sellers return to the market.

But according to Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, this recovery may be a gradual one rather than a sudden change.

“It’s not going to be a huge turn of events,” Fairweather said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. “We may see some more people making decisions, now is the time to make a move and set a rate.” has come.” -Higher mortgage rates and lower sales overall. “I think it’s going to be a slow recovery.”

However, other experts have warned that more problems could emerge, especially as the U.S. economy begins to decline. Even if the US manages to avoid a recession next year, the housing market could struggle “for a long time”, Fannie Mae previously warned, as the Fed is likely to keep interest rates high to keep inflation under control. Is.

