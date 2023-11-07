There’s something stagnant about this housing market. Home prices have declined across the country, except in “zoom towns” like Boise and Austin. Existing home prices are rising for the seventh consecutive month, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price NSA Index, a leading measure of home values ​​for more than 30 years. According to Case-Shiller, average U.S. existing home prices are up about 6% year-over-year and 2.6% year-over-year, “well above the average full calendar year increase” across more than three decades of data. Is. , But we now know that a rift appeared in October—and it was between sellers.

The challenges of rising mortgage rates and home prices are not only affecting buyers, they are troubling sellers as well. Even with limited existing home inventory, a record number of people dropped prices on their listings in October, according to a new report from Redfin.

Nearly 7% of salable homes in the U.S. recorded price declines during the four weeks ending October 29, the highest share since Redfin began tracking this data in 2012, and 3.6% of those That’s more than homes, which have lost their value. An average month. This 11-year record comes as mortgage rates held steady between 7.5% and 8% last month, the highest in two decades. (However, it’s important to note that despite last month’s decline, home prices were still up 3% year-over-year, according to Redfin.)

Mortgage rates have also been rising massively this year, reaching nearly 8% in October. Rates fell slightly to 7.4% on Friday in response to a disappointing jobs report that showed only 150,000 jobs were created last month, 20,000 less than forecast. Rates appear to be slowly climbing to 8%, however, with the Mortgage Daily News reporting a mortgage rate of 7.48% on Monday. Additionally, economists and real estate experts alike expect mortgage rates to remain around 8% for the next few years.

According to Redfin, higher rates have forced some sellers to cut prices so buyers have to spend extra on monthly mortgage payments. According to Black Knight, nearly a quarter of new buyers are paying at least $3,000 per month for their mortgage; The average American only makes $4,600 per month, making such a large payment unaffordable for most people. This led to a staggering 15% year-over-year decline in existing home sales activity in September – a “deep freeze” that Zillow warned about in May.

“Sellers need to cut prices to offset higher downpayments, and buyers need to remain interested in their property in a market with fewer buyers,” explains Matthew Walsh, housing economist at Moody’s Analytics. Luck,

For the housing market to really get moving again, either mortgage rates need to go down or home prices need to go down, explains Chen Zhao, head of research at Redfin. Luck,

“Otherwise, transactions will grow only very slowly in the long run as the lock-in effect is gradually eliminated and affordability gradually improves,” says Zhao. “Rates may move lower when it becomes clear that the Fed will be able to bring inflation down to its target or we see clear evidence of the economy heading into recession.”

Buyers can’t afford today’s mortgage rates and home prices

As mortgage rates continued to rise late this summer and into the fall, buyer demand has waned as housing affordability has declined for a large portion of the Millennial generation and others of prime home-buying age, “Potential buyers have been sidelined”, says Walsh.

In fact, another Redfin report from October said a potential home buyer needs to earn $114,627 to comfortably afford a home in today’s market, a 15% increase year-over-year. The requirement is to have the highest annual income on record. That’s a problem because the median household income in 2022 was $74,580 — about $40,000 less than Redfin’s estimate. (Redfin’s reporting takes into account income, average monthly mortgage payments, and current mortgage rates.)

“Eligible income is on average 80% higher than before the pandemic began, and monthly payments are making up a larger share of take-home pay,” says Walsh.

Will prices continue to fall?

Realtors and economists alike expect home prices to decline through the end of 2023. Real estate agent Edie Kriegstein of Compass Real Estate in Manhattan says she has been telling her clients, “Sellers want last year’s prices and buyers want next year’s prices. ,

She notes that housing supply in New York City increased slightly during the last week of October, but fewer deals are being made. LuckThat’s why she expects price cuts during winter.

“Although some [homes] “While prices are likely to be very high to begin with, many people have had to rapidly adjust prices as the market has trended downwards,” says the 15-year-old real estate expert. You can’t set a price based on that and assume you’ll get the same or more.”

Walsh says that despite low inventory, Moody’s Analytics estimates home prices will decline about 4.5% over the next two years.

“Rates will remain high for a long time and we expect demand to remain very low through 2024,” he says. “After two years of double-digit price growth, the housing market remains overvalued, and affordability remains four Close to decade low. In return, the sellers will capitulate at list prices.

Source: fortune.com