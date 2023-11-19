The hottest meteor shower of the year has begun: When to see the Geminids at their best

A view of the Geminid meteor shower in Tagong Grassland, Garze Prefecture, Sichuan Province, China , [+] December 13, 2020. (Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future Publications via Getty Images

The most spectacular meteor shower of the year, the Geminids, has begun in the Northern Hemisphere.

The only annual meteor shower caused by an asteroid rather than a comet, the Geminids run from November 19 to December 24 this year, with a peak on the night of Wednesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 14. There is a maximum number of “shooting stars” per hour. The chance of seeing is 150, making the Geminid meteor shower the most powerful of the year.

Why 2023 is a great year for the Geminids?

The biggest problem with “shooting stars” is seeing them in a dark sky. Usually, the main issue is light pollution from streetlights and buildings, but the phase of the moon can often make meteors impossible to see from wherever you look on Earth. This is not the case this year, because New Mon is falling on 13 December. This will result in dark skies for the peak nights of Geinds.

Why are the Geminids special?

The Geminid meteor shower is a standout event for stargazers, although it receives less publicity than the Perseids meteor shower in August. It is much loved by fanciers because of the color of its “shooting stars”, which can be white, yellow and green.

They can also be very bright, with the beautifully bright stars of winter – Orion, Taurus and the Source constellation, in Gemini – shining in the southeast after dark.

When and how to see the Geminids

Of course, there’s one big problem – it’s cold in December above the equator. This makes it important to wrap up warmly if you’re thinking of heading out at night to catch a Geminid or two.

However, there is some good news – according to the American Meteor Society, the Geminids provide a good deal of activity before midnight, precisely because the constellation Gemini is already high above the horizon.

It will be too cool for the Geminids to visit the International Dark Sky Park – with very little chance of clouds, so it’s a meteor shower to enjoy at home. Plus, even if you’re in a city, the intensity of some of its meteors means you’ll have a better chance than usual of seeing a “shooting star” or two. Here’s what you need to know to see the Geminid meteor shower:

You’ll need clear skies—clouds will block everything.

Plan to be out around 10:00 pm local time on Wednesday, December 13.

Wrap up warm, move around frequently, although a lawn chair will make it easier on your neck.

Be patient and keep looking at the stars of Orion, Gemini and Taurus.

Don’t look at your smartphone, this will blind your eyes and make it more challenging to see the “shooting stars.”

Don’t use binoculars or a telescope—they will only limit your view.

Take breaks every 30 minutes and go inside (preferably in a warm, but dark room).

What causes the Geminid meteor shower?

All “shooting stars” are formed by dust and dirt hitting Earth’s atmosphere, although usually the source is a passing comet. For the Geminids, it’s 3200 Phaethon, a strange asteroid that takes 1.4 Earth-years to orbit the Sun and which brightens and forms a tail when it approaches the Sun.

According to NASA, scientists believe that in 3200 Phaethon may have broken up due to the stress of Phaethon’s rotation, causing it to throw billions of tons of dust and debris into the solar system. Cue the Geminids—the best, last, and least-known multicolored meteor shower of the year.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.