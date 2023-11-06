news

Published on November 5, 2023, 11:41 pm ET

The San Jose shipwreck is believed to contain a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds worth $20 billion. Presidency of the Republic – Colombia

Colombia is hoping to accelerate its mission to recover a three-century-old sunken treasure worth $20 billion as ownership of the property remains in legal confusion amid an ongoing court battle.

President Gustavo Petro ordered his administration to remove the “holy grail of shipwrecks” — the Spanish galleon San José — from the bottom of the Caribbean Sea as quickly as possible, the country’s culture minister told Bloomberg last week.

Culture Minister Juan David Correa told the outlet on Wednesday that Petro wants to bring the 62-gun, three-masted ship to the surface before its term ends in 2026, and he plans to form a public-private partnership to accomplish it. Has requested.

“This is one of the priorities of the Petro administration,” he said. “The President has asked us to speed up.”

The San José galleon sank in a battle against British ships on June 8, 1708. wikipedia

But mystery remains over the ownership of vast reserves of gold, silver and emeralds, estimated to be worth between $4 billion and $20 billion, according to a lawsuit.

It appears that the crux of the issue revolves around who is believed to have found it.

During the battle against the British in the War of the Spanish Succession, on June 8, 1708, the San José galleon – with 600 crew members aboard – sank approximately 2,000 feet. It remained the subject of legend for years as its exact location was unknown.

The wreck was found and photographed in 2015, approximately 2,000 feet underwater. Presidency de la República – Colombia This wreck has become known as the “Holy Grail of Shipwrecks” because of its vast treasures. Presidency of the Republic – Colombia

Then in 1981, the American company Gloca Mora claimed to have discovered the lost treasure and handed over its coordinated treasure to Colombia with the promise that it would receive half the treasure if recovered.

Years later, in 2015, Colombia’s then-President Juan Manuel Santos said the country’s navy found the wreck of the San José in a different location on the ocean floor.

Colombia has never released the coordinates of the ship’s final resting place, but Gloca Morra – now called the Sea Search Armada – believes the country found part of the same debris field in 2015 that it first discovered. The bar was discovered 34 years ago.

According to Bloomberg, the company is suing the Colombian government for half of the treasure, or $10 billion, according to its estimate, under the US-Colombia trade promotion agreement.

Meanwhile, Correa told the outlet that government researchers visited the coordinates shared by the Sea Search Armada and “concluded that there is no shipwreck there.”

