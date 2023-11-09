The holidays don’t have to be a struggle with weight gain | Business

The greatest joy of the holiday season is the time spent with family and friends. It is a time when whole communities come together to celebrate. However, the holidays can be a difficult time for people who struggle with their weight.

“Spending time with family and friends and sharing the holidays with the community creates a sense of security and belonging but people struggling with weight gain often feel alone and isolated,” Dr. Glen Tessman, D.C., said.

If you are struggling with weight gain and the holiday season has you stressed. Tessman and his staff at Greater Health and Rehabilitation are here to help you set, reach and maintain your weight loss goals. The good folks at Greater Health and Rehabilitation are here to help you every step of the way.

“The ChiroThin nutritional support formula is a natural dietary supplement that has been purposefully designed to go hand-in-hand with the doctor supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss Program,” he said. “We are excited to offer this revolutionary plan to our patients.”

Tessman and his highly trained staff can design a weight loss program suited specifically for you. Greater Health and Rehabilitation offers the ChiroThin nutritional support formula. A natural dietary supplement purposefully designed to go hand in hand with the doctor supervised ChiroThin Weight Loss Program.

“I have done a lot of research and the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program is proven and effective,” Tessman said. “We are happy to offer this healthy weight loss option to our patients.”

ChiroThin contains a host of nutritional ingredients that are well known to aid in fatty acid transportation, fatty acid metabolism, blood sugar stabilization, increase in metabolism and detoxification. When combined with a healthy and specific amounts and blends of low glycemic index, anti-inflammatory foods, your body will be more efficient at converting stored fat into energy. ChiroThin allows the body to more efficiently metabolize fat and uses it as energy when an individual consumes less calories than they burn in a given period of time. The ChiroThin formula is specifically designed to include specific amounts of amino acids, vitamins, and cell salts for additional added benefit.

“ChiroThin helps people develop good nutritional habits and teaches them how to shop for and eat healthy foods. We are so convinced of the benefits of ChiroThin, we offer a free, no obligation consultation to everyone who wants to lose weight and be healthier,” Tessman said.

Let the good folks at Greater Health and Rehabilitation help you enjoy a less stressful holiday season and celebrate a healthier lifestyle with family and friends while watching those pounds melt away. Call and make an appointment today. Tessman and his staff can help you achieve your health and weight loss goals.

To schedule an appointment, call 817-641-9700 or visit their office at 201 N. Ridgeway Drive. If you would like to learn more about chiropractic care visit their website at greaterhealthandrehab.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/greaterhealthandrehab.