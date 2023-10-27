The historic neon sign has hung over a Kansas City BBQ joint for decades. Will it shine again?

Knowing it would cost $7,000 or more to restore, neon artist Olivia Shelton wondered what to do with the 300-pound or more broken neon barbecue sign on the wall of her shop that would at least Was brought there by the city five years ago. Across from the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District.

To her, the vintage sign was gorgeous: the yellow arrow, the blue porcelain, the white cursive letters spelling out Dixie Lane Bar-B-Que. However, the history and story of the sign was a mystery to him.

“It’s a beautiful gesture,” said Shelton, who, with her brother Dylan Steinmetz, co-owns Element Ten, a neon studio on Troost Avenue, where they work with their father, Randy Steinmetz, who has been working for 40 years. Neon sign manufacturer for more years. “Clearly a lot of craftsmanship went into it. “It would be great to see it lit again.”

But to Raymore’s Sherry Bartlett the sign is no mystery. It’s a memory: the restaurant at 1518 E. 19th St., which his grandparents, Bertha and Oswald Bartlett, opened in 1951 and where, until 1980, the family served ribs and brisket, pulled pork and chili-smeared hot dogs. Dog was served. For nearly 40 years, the sign hung unlit on a vacant building until the city had it razed to the ground and taken to the Neon Shop for safekeeping.

Before a Star reporter approached Bartlett, 68, this month and told her about the sign, “We didn’t even know where it was,” she said.

A neon sign for Dixie Lane Bar-B-Que is stored at Element Ten, a neon studio on Truist Avenue. The sign was brought to the studio by the city about five years ago after hanging in the historic 18th and Vine Jazz District for nearly 70 years.

“When I was really little,” said Bartlett, who works as a substitute teacher, “we would always go in and my grandfather, you know, would do all the preparation of the meat. Everything. And We’d watch him cut ribs and put sauce on it. And they also served these hot dogs. Everyone went crazy over these hot dogs. They made their own chili. And they put their own sauce and chili. As kids. , getting there, we’d sit down and have a hot dog and grape soda.

“My dad, when he worked in the evenings, he would bring home a piece of ribs and a hot dog. There were a lot of good memories.”

And it was a thriving business, where everyone in his family worked. “They did everything as a team,” Bartlett said. “Even on my mother’s side of the family, her mother once worked at Dixie Lanes. So it was definitely a family-run business.

Chief among them were his father, Oswald Jr., his Uncle Billy, Aunt Susie, and Uncle Bertram, who was about to marry a young model with barbecue pedigree – Gwendolyn Gates, Ollie’s sister. In 1946, his father George W. Gates opened Gates Ol’ Kentucky Bar-B-Q at 19th and Vine streets before moving to other locations as the Gates Bar-B-Q restaurant chain.

Ollie Gates’ daughter Arzelia Gates said of her uncle Bertram, “He was a very fun-loving guy.” “We were all crazy about him. He kept us in stitches.”

Oswald and Lynette Bartlett, left, photographed with Dixie Lane Bar-B-Que founders Bertha and Oswald Bartlett.

The competition between Dixie Lane Bar-B-Q and Gates Bar-B-Q was always friendly, Bartlett said.

“Each of them had their own followers,” he said. “Each of them ran a healthy business. They had a healthy respect for each other.

Once his grandfather retired in 1975, the business gradually faded, he said. Fresh out of college, she was too young to handle it.

But she’ll also be excited to see the neon sign’s glow come back to life.

Nick Vedros, president of the Lumi Neon Museum, would be happy to accept it as a donation in the hopes of finding a sponsor or sponsors who would be willing to help pay to restore it. A Kansas City nonprofit is working to install dozens of classic Kansas City neon signs at Pennway Point, the entertainment district with a Ferris wheel now being built west of Union Station.

The only problem: As far as anyone can tell, the sign still belongs to the city of Kansas City, which removed it. Shelton said he has tried to contact city leaders to see what they want to do with it, but has received no response. The Star also contacted the city spokesperson, but has not received any response yet.

At one point, Shelton said, he thought “a dream scenario” would be to relocate it to the historic Jazz District where it had burned for so long.

“It’s not ours,” Shelton said. “That’s what makes it difficult. We’re kind of stuck. I don’t want to say we’re stuck with it, because we’re happy to have it. It is safe here. But it’s hard because we can’t make choices about the sign’s future. “And we haven’t been able to contact the city to find out what they plan to do with it.”

Whether at Pennyway Point or the Jazz District, Bartlett would love to see her grandparents’ neon.

“It would be really nice to acknowledge them,” he said, “because they worked so hard on their business. It was a pillar of that community. My biggest regret is that we didn’t continue it. Because it “It could have easily happened, it could have easily continued.”

Source: www.bing.com