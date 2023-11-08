The historic Harrogate building that aired on Channel 4 TV is up for auction in London for almost £1 million

Up for auction at a £850,000 guide price – owner and art collector/curator Mark Hinchliffe outside the chapel in Harrogate. (National World/16012533AM7)

Charismatic Yorkshireman Mark Hinchliffe, who was the subject of Channel 4’s Restoration Man and Four in a Bed TV shows after transforming a Grade II-listed Methodist chapel on Grove Road into a wonderful home and unique boutique B&B, has brought this remarkable property to the UK Selling through. Number one auction house.

With a guide price of £850,000, the chapel in Harrogate – or Lot 394 – is expected to attract considerable interest when it goes under the hammer at Allsop Auctioneers on Wigmore Street in Westminster tomorrow, Tuesday.

After taking over the building in 2013, art connoisseur and property developer Mr Hinchliffe spent four years on the remarkable renovation project, combining high standards with a sense of creativity and eccentricity.

Mark Hinchliffe, of Harrogate, who is selling the Grade II-listed The Chapel, posed for a photo with TV presenter George Clarke when a TV crew from Channel 4’s Restoration Man came to film. (image contributed)

The end result was so impressive that Channel 4’s Restoration Man series devoted an entire episode to the Italianate chapel and its stunning interiors, which date back to 1896.

Mr Hinchliffe welcomed architect and TV presenter George Clarke to Harrogate in 2017 to oversee the 7,000 square foot transformation.

Millions of visitors had the chance to see Mr. Hinchliffe’s collection of historical artefacts and its vast amphitheatre-style interiors with works of art by modern British masters such as Mark Quinn, Gilbert and George and Stephen Campbell.

This exclusive property features six bedroom suites, some of which are themed from Indian and Oriental collections, and an expansive formal dining area.

A stunning view from a balcony taken in 2017 inside the huge amphitheater-like heart of The Chapel, a Grade II-listed former Methodist chapel on Grove Road, which was originally built in 1896. (image contributed)

The latter is illuminated by a two-metre-wide chandelier created by avant-garde designer Mark Brazier-Jones, who also created the sofas and chairs in the open-plan, grandiose domed living room below.

This stunning building also has Persian gold marble bathrooms and underfloor heating.

Several successful art projects directed by Mark Hinchliffe include a “cultural intervention” in Turin, Italy in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic British film The Italian Job starring Michael Caine.

The Allsop auction of The Chapel will be live streamed from 9.30am: property-search?auction_id=3dd13f28-6133-11ee-811a-0242ac110002

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com