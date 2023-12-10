The high winds left thousands without power across Michigan, with Midland County hardest hit.

High winds downed trees and power lines across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula Saturday, leaving thousands without power.

About 50,000 Consumers Energy customers were affected by the outage, said Doug DeYoung, a spokesman for Consumers Energy. As of about 4 p.m. Dec. 9, more than 37,000 people across Michigan are reporting ongoing power outages, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

A wind advisory issued Saturday morning by the National Weather Service warned that wind speeds could reach 50 mph in some parts of the state and that power outages were possible.

Connected: Wind advisory for most of Michigan, winds up to 50 mph

Among the communities hardest hit by the winds was Midland County. Consumers Energy said 6,979 customers – about 16.5% of its customers in Midland County – are without power as of Saturday afternoon due to multiple downed power lines across the region.

Since Saturday afternoon, Midland Fire Department crews have responded to more than 12 reports of downed power lines in the city, Battalion Chief Mark Laux said.

Laux said there were additional incidents of downed trees and wires caused by the wind in Midland County.

“It’s quite widespread throughout Midland County, and it’s caused significant disruption to roadways, travel and people Saturday,” Loucks said. “The weather is nice, we’re just getting high winds that are impacting trees and then they (trees) are downing power lines and closing roads.”

The Greater Midland Tennis Center was closed due to the power outage. The Northeast Michigan Tennis Association (NEMTA) district championship matches have been rescheduled for Sunday, according to Jessica Formsma, league and tournament coordinator for the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

Laux said it could take two or three days to restore power in some areas due to the large amount of outages combined with a lack of available crews over the weekend.

DeYoung said Consumers Energy had about 400 service personnel in the area to help customers as of Saturday afternoon, with additional personnel set to join the effort in the evening.

“We are hoping to restore all customers by the end of Sunday (Dec. 10),” DeYoung said.

A wind advisory for northern Lower Michigan is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Southwest winds 10-20 mph and can reach 45 mph.

Consumers can track “estimated times of restoration” for specific areas suffering from power outages on the Consumer Energy map and sign up for text notifications on the Consumer Energy website, DeYoung said.

DTE reports that high winds have not been a major issue, with only 910 out of power, and many of those were not caused by the wind, officials say.

