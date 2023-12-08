The heir to the luxury retail empire Hermes is reportedly planning to adopt his 51-year-old gardener so he can pass on his $11 billion fortune.

The billionaire grandson of the founder of fashion giant Hermès is reportedly planning to adopt his 51-year-old gardener as part of a bold and bitter succession plan.

In a plot reminiscent of the film Annie In a highly unusual twist, 80-year-old Nicolas Puech is in the process of making his “former gardener and assistant” from a “modest Moroccan family” his legal child, reports a Swiss publication. tribune de geneve Reported last week.

The Frenchman, who is unmarried and childless, is the fifth-generation heir to Thierry Hermès, who founded the luxury fashion house by opening a workshop in Paris in 1837.

The brand has since grown to a valuation of $220 billion and is now the third largest publicly listed company in France.

According to the Swiss outlet, Puch – who reportedly owns about 5% or 6% of the company – is worth 9 billion to 10 billion Swiss francs (between $10.3 billion and $11.4 billion). Billan The magazine ranked him among the richest people in Switzerland.

The billionaire is already in the process of transferring that property to his former gardener and has hired a legal team to complete the process. tribune de geneve informed of. He is also reportedly in the process of rearranging the beneficiaries of his estate.

Mali, whose identity is unknown, is said to be married to a Spanish woman, with whom he has two children. tribune de geneve It is reported that he may inherit half of Puech’s wealth.

Italian outlet Sky TG24 reported that Puch had already handed the 51-year-old the keys to a property in Marrakesh, Morocco, and a villa in Montreux, Switzerland, worth a total of €5.5 million ($5.9 million).

A representative for Hermès did not respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

an unusual heir

Looking at Puch’s history with the company founded by his grandfather, it becomes a little clearer why he is looking for an unconventional subject to transfer his wealth.

The Hermès heir left the company’s supervisory board in acrimonious circumstances after it acquired 23% of Hermès, largely by stealth, as part of a hostile takeover bid by fashion rival LVMH in 2014.

Other members of Puch’s family set up a holding company with their shares to prevent a takeover by LVMH, although Puch retained his stake.

LVMH and founder Bernard Arnault subsequently agreed to sell their shares in the company and not to buy any more shares for five years. However, the feud appears to have created unhealed wounds between Puech and other members of his family.

According to Fashion Network, a spokesperson for Puech said at the time, “He resigned because he felt harassed for many years by members of his family, who attacked him on multiple fronts, not only in relation to LVMH. Is.” Reported via AFP.

“He has had some very bad experiences and has felt very bad and has been strongly criticized on many occasions, even though he is very attached to Hermès.”

great money transfer

Puch makes up a broad group of billionaires planning to transfer $5.2 trillion in wealth as part of the Great Wealth Transfer over the coming decades, according to a study by Swiss bank UBS.

Those billionaires typically divide their wealth among their offspring and philanthropic causes, while many make arrangements to hand over control of their lucrative companies to family members.

However, Puech appears to be the first person to throw away that convention in favor of someone who had a considerable impact on his life.

Puch’s audacious plans to pass on his fortune to a former gardener through adoption run into obstacles. While this is not an anomaly, adopting an adult is extremely rare, and in Switzerland, where Puech lives, the requirements for doing so are complex.

C.C.H. According to the , an adult can adopt another adult if they lived with them for at least one year when the adoptee was still a minor.

The billionaire heir will also have to juggle philanthropic commitments. Puch is understood to have previously pledged his fortune under a succession agreement to Isocrates, the foundation he created in 2011 dedicated to combating misinformation.

In order to take back his vow to Isocrates, Puech would have to face the same brutal battle he had with his family members a decade earlier.

talking to Tribune de Geneve, Nicolas Borsinger, secretary general of Isocrates, called Puech’s plan “a sudden and unilateral cancellation of the succession agreement, which was carried out through an act that should be considered null and void.”

Indeed, Sky TG24 reports that the adoption is seen as a legal solution to prevent the foundation from disputing parts of Puch’s will.

