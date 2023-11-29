The heat is on for the green market in 2024

2023 is marked as climate chaos. In September, severe flooding occurred in 10 different countries and territories in just 12 days, wildfire smoke affected large parts of Europe and the Americas, and deadly heat waves caused labor disruptions around the world. There is a rapid increase in new and emerging regulations around the world. In Europe, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will come into force in 2024, while in the US, California’s Right to Repair Act, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act and the Greenhouse Gases: Climate-Related Financial Risks Act all form non-negotiable drivers. . For organizations to measure and report climate metrics while increasing transparency for consumers.

As businesses prepare for more in 2024, here is a glimpse at some of the key events Forrester predict will occur in environmental sustainability:

Employee action will force optimized accommodations at five Fortune 500 firms. So far, climate-inspired strikes have primarily come from industries such as manufacturing, distribution and food preparation, where workers either work outdoors or in environments that are not climate-controlled. With heat waves now impacting education, commuting, and other aspects of everyday life, we anticipate that non-union workers in the US will adopt the blueprint of organized labor, using the same logic as the successful case in Montana state court and the U.S. Will rely on OSHA protections. Ensure safe and healthy working conditions by forcing your companies to make policy changes and investments to adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Three global Fortune 200 manufacturers will offer leading repair and refurbishment services. To give consumers better information about the repair options available for a product before purchase, France introduced a repairability index for five categories of electronic devices, including smartphones and laptops. This will be replaced by a sustainability index in 2024 which will require additional information about the full lifecycle of a product. In the US, California, Minnesota and New York have all passed right to repair laws. Manufacturers should evaluate the market for these services when assessing the need for more sustainable products. Other companies must decide what to demand from technology suppliers in terms of repairability and lifecycle.

