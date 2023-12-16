The health department is investigating more than 240 cases of suspected norovirus linked to a sushi restaurant, including a groom who claims he became ill before the wedding. cnn

cnn-

The Wake County Public Health Department is investigating 241 complaints from people who felt sick after eating at a Raleigh, North Carolina, sushi restaurant, including a groom who claimed he got sick before his wedding. .

Three cases of norovirus so far have been linked to the Sushi Nine restaurant, the health department said in a news release.

Norovirus — sometimes called “stomach flu” or “stomach bug” — is a highly contagious virus that causes inflammation in the stomach or intestines, leading to diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . People can contract the disease by coming in contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food, or touching contaminated surfaces.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Austin Freels said he and his family ate at the restaurant on Nov. 29 and suffered “nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, muscle aches, fatigue, headaches, severe stomach pain and dehydration” the next day. Fell ill from.

Freels said his symptoms worsened and continued throughout the wedding weekend. According to the lawsuit, he had to go to urgent care and the emergency room and receive several bags of IV fluids.

Freels is demanding from the court an unspecified amount of more than $25,000, including lost wages, medical expenses, travel expenses, emotional distress and physical pain.

The lawsuit did not say whether Freels had a confirmed case of norovirus.

CNN has contacted the restaurant for comment.

The first person to report to the health department said they became ill after eating at the restaurant on Dec. 1, public health officials said in the news release. Since then, the department has received a total of 241 complaints from diners who visited Sushi Nine between November 28 and December 5.

Of the 241 people who reported sick, 170 were interviewed and asked to provide stool samples, the only way to test for the virus, the news release said.

It said only three have provided samples, all of which have tested positive for norovirus.

The restaurant voluntarily closed for a deep cleaning on December 5 and has since reopened. No new complaints have been received since reopening on Dec. 8, according to the release.

The county continues to investigate all possible sources of exposure, and has not yet pinpointed a single type of food that may have been the source, the release said, adding that people who have reported becoming ill have Reportedly, they ate different things from the menu.

Source: www.cnn.com