The head of the European Council says EU defense bonds could be a new asset class to boost arms makers amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The European Council chief said defense bonds could help Europe meet its security needs.

The financing will help European arms manufacturers increase production.

“These EU bonds could emerge as a new asset class, including for retail investors.”

European Council chief Charles Michel said Thursday the EU needs to increase defense funding as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on.

Issuing defense bonds could help European arms makers increase production as countries prepare to confront the Russian threat.

“We should also consider the idea of ​​a European defense bond to strengthen our technological and industrial base,” he said in a Thursday speech at the European Defense Agency conference. “These EU bonds could emerge as a new asset class, including for retail investors.”

His comments stem from concerns that Europe’s defense industries are fragmented, while weapons and ammunition need to be produced faster and more efficiently.

“Increasing the predictability of public orders will help our industry access private financing, and it will send a very clear message: produce and we will buy,” he said.

The suggestion of joint borrowing may not get broader EU support, although similar measures were implemented during the COVID pandemic.

According to Bloomberg, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at the conference that it is time for the European Investment Bank to improve financial support for the defense sector.

Bloomberg said the lending arm is hesitant to entangle itself more with the defense industry because it could threaten its top credit rating and ESG posture. The bank does not currently provide loans on arms, and changing this rule would require permission from EU members.

In addition to defense bonds, Mitchell also suggested regulatory reforms to make defense spending more efficient, better coordinate investments among members, and raise funds for underfunded defense sectors.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com