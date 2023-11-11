‘The hard part is over’: Goldman Sachs sees markets and the economy returning to pre-2008 levels in the coming year.

Goldman Sachs said that the economy and investment outlook are returning to the pre-2008 environment.

Strategists said the global economy has outperformed expectations in 2023 and deflation should continue.

Things are returning to normal as ultra-low rates end

Goldman Sachs sees a 15% recession likely in the coming year, and the bank expects some tailwinds to support global growth and investment as the macro outlook returns to pre-2008 levels.

In a note to clients this week titled, “The hard part is over,” Goldman strategists led by Jan Hatzius highlighted that economies around the world are expected to outperform even optimistic expectations through 2023. Have done.

“2024 should reinforce the perception that the global economy has escaped the post-GFC environment of low inflation, zero policy rates and negative real yields,” Hatzius said. “The post-GFC period has often felt like a drastic move towards lower global yields and lower inflation – ‘liquidity trap’ and ‘secular stagnation’ were the buzzwords of the decade.”

Policymakers have long ended the era of easy money, and the transition to higher rates has so far been difficult, as evidenced by high volatility in the stock market, rapid tightening of financial conditions, and growing numbers of “zombie” corporations. Let’s go. The stomach is rising.

According to the strategists, “the big question is whether a return to the pre-GFC rate background is an equilibrium.” “The answer is more likely to be yes in the US than elsewhere, especially in Europe where sovereign tensions could re-emerge.”

The Fed pulled interest rates to near zero after the Great Financial Crisis, but a return to a high-rate environment could spell trouble for heavily indebted companies and broader business conditions.

Other Wall Street forecasters have also warned that tough financial conditions will cause a wave of distressed debt and troubled balance sheets to surface in the coming months. Charles Schwab estimates defaults will peak sometime between now and the first quarter of 2024.

upside for markets

Goldman expects returns in rates, credit, equities and commodities to exceed cash in 2024.

“Infection [from the easy money era] has been bumpy, but the upside of this ‘Great Escape’ is that the investment climate now looks more normal than at any time since the pre-GFC era, and real expected returns now look strongly positive, ” Hatzius said.

Non-cash assets could outperform cash in 2024, according to Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs

In the firm’s view, inflation should continue to decline in 2024, real household incomes should rise, manufacturing activity should rebound, and central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, should become increasingly willing to cut rates.

“We don’t think the final stretch of deflation will be particularly difficult,” Hatzius said. “First, although the improvement in the supply-demand balance in the goods sector – for example as measured by supplier delivery gaps – is now largely complete, the impact on core goods deflation is still unfolding and will likely last through most of 2024. “Will continue for time.”

Despite their relative optimism, Goldman strategists said they see “more risks than usual” for 2024.

Even if deflation continues at a steady clip, it’s possible that the Fed and other central banks may still keep interest rates higher for longer than expected.

Goldman Sachs says its probability-weighted Fed funds forecast is below its model baseline forecast Goldman Sachs

The bank said there are also downside risks to growth. The recovery in global manufacturing may be delayed, especially if higher rates prompt companies to normalize inventory levels relative to sales below 2019 levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com