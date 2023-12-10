The guy with the economics degree explains the gender pay gap

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2021. It has since been updated.

Political commentator Dennis Prager has sparked controversy after claiming that the gender pay gap is a myth. Prager, founder of PragerU, a non-profit organization, creates videos on a variety of topics, including politics, economics, and philosophy. PragerU approaches these topics from a conservative perspective. Prager expressed her thoughts on the gender pay gap “myth” on TikTok, but she faced immediate backlash. One of the many who opposed Prager’s opinion was James Ray, who has a degree in economics. Ray, who studied disparities in pay between men and women as part of her degree, explained why the gender gap is real and poked holes through Prager’s claim that “if women are paid less than men If given the opportunity, businesses will only hire women.”

While Prager believed he had found an iron-clad theory to support his ideas, Ray had none. He would go on to pick apart Prager’s argument with detailed explanation. The video has since been liked over 350,000 times.

James Ray took up economics because he was interested in investment management but it opened his world view and made him more aware of inequalities. Ray is now left-leaning and educating people about politics. “Basically, it made it easier for me to educate people on the inequalities that exist in our society,” she told Bored Panda in an interview. James Ray had heard of Prager and raised the topic of the gender pay gap with him. “He makes a lot of disgusting, baseless statements to his audience and I think the disinformation and overall problematic nature of his content has made me dislike him to a great extent!” Ray said.

While Ray received a flood of positive messages and reactions, Prager’s video and ideas faced strong backlash. Prager deactivated her account and the removal of Ray’s prior views on the gender pay gap may have played a large role in the decision. Ray said, “TikTok…isn’t fun for conservatives, but especially not for people like Dennis.”

In another video, Ray also responded to claims that women are paid less because they do not ask for raises as much as men. He agreed that this could possibly be true, but then he listed reasons why a sexist society prevents a woman from asking for a raise. She emphasized that women are conditioned from a very early age to pursue their own interests as well as the interests of others. She said the workplace culture is predominantly misogynistic and toxic, meaning women who ask for a raise are seen as pushovers or bitches. Gender inequality was also highlighted in a 2018 report by the World Economic Forum. The report said it will take more than 200 years for economic gender equality to become a reality and 108 years to completely eliminate the global gender gap in politics, health and education.

Source: scoop.upworthy.com