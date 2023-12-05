The GTA 6 trailer has dropped, and it's breaking records

The first trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” was officially released on December 4, ahead of schedule. , [+] 2023 Due to a leak, the next chapter of the hugely successful video game franchise is said to be releasing in 2025. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP) (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait – except in the age of video streaming, where content can sometimes arrive sooner than expected. In fact, Rockstar Games was forced to release the first trailer of its upcoming film grand theft auto 6 Soon after it was leaked online on Monday evening.

The 90-second-long teaser clip has been viewed nearly 82 million times on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon, while it has received 8.3 million likes and more than 681,000 comments – praising the footage in the shortest clip ever.

According to data from GameIndustry.biz, the first trailer for the upcoming title – which gamers won’t get a chance to play until sometime in 2025 – racked up millions of views quicker than any game trailer to date.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

gta 6The trailer also teased the first preview clip call of Duty Modern Warfare 3Which was posted on August 17, 2023, and reached almost 40 million market share in just six and a half hours.

“The speed at which GTA 6 racked up millions of views is indicative not only of how long people have been waiting for a new Grand Theft Auto – ten years and counting – but also of how Rockstar made it What a great job they’ve done in keeping the audience engaged through GTA Online,” said James Batchelor, editor-in-chief of GamesIndustry.biz.

“Data shared today with GamesIndustry.biz shows that on Rockstar’s YouTube channel alone, it received 60 million views within 12 hours,” Batchelor said via an email. gta 5 It took 12 years to reach 96.8 million views – this trailer achieved half of that in less than 10 hours.

Even the tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, received 11 million views and more than 350,000 likes. Although far less than the love that the teaser tweet received last week, audiences were clearly ready for the trailer to debut.

It was successful in creating discussion

As mentioned, it may still be about two years before gamers actually get the chance to return to Vice City for more automotive mayhem, nonetheless, viewers liked what was shown in the minute and a half long clip. .

,grand theft auto has been an extremely popular franchise and typically, high interest in a trailer means there is a lot of interest in the game and suggests a very successful launch, said Rob Enderle, technology and video game industry analyst at the Enderle Group.

Enderle warned, “However, game reviews and advocacy may play an even bigger role in the long term, so if gamers are disappointed with what they get and are vocal about it, it could destroy demand. Is.”

Few details shared—but it doesn’t matter

Not much was shown in the actual trailer, except that the game will be set on the old stomping grounds of previous titles in the franchise, and we can expect a lot more from that as well. Rockstar Games has long been able to deliver a satisfying experience without the threat of fixing anything that’s very far from possibly being broken.

Comments on YouTube and X also confirmed that fans of the series are ready for more.

Batchelor said, “The reception so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with players eager to see an updated version of the fan-favorite setting Vice City and Rockstar once again showing its skill in creating densely populated and highly active virtual worlds. Is.” “It’s set to be one of the biggest video games ever released, and the hype will only increase as 2025 approaches.”