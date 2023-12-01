The growing psychological safety discrepancy between leaders and employees

People are providing help to someone in need. Holding an umbrella. painting. My own work.

Psychological safety, defined in simple terms, is the ability to say or do difficult things without fear of retribution at work. In a competitive labor market, this is a must have, not a nice to have. As Google found in its Project Aristotle study, psychological safety was the top quality of high-performing teams.

New research supports the need for more psychological safety

New research from Wiley finds that leaders value the psychological safety of their teams more than that of their team members. According to an interview with Mark Scullard, senior director of product innovation at Wiley, “At its core, psychological safety is about feeling valued.”

Wiley’s research also found that 89% of executives agree that their unique skills and talents are valued on their teams. By comparison, 82% of team members agree that they are valued. Yet, when you delve deeper into the behaviors associated with psychological safety, there is a gap between perceptions and reality. Individual contributors rated psychological-safety factors eight to twelve percentage points lower than their leaders, indicating discomfort in raising difficult issues at work. In particular, when you highlight the features of psychological safety:

42% of managers feel psychologically safe compared to 57% of executives

40% of the leaders agreed that if they made any mistake then they would be held responsible for it.

53% of employees feel safe taking risks compared to 76% of executives

68% of employees agreed that no one on their team would intentionally undermine them

Scullard suggests that leaders actively pay attention to the symptoms of psychological safety rather than assuming that it is lacking. These symptoms could be people not speaking up, lack of team engagement, people being unable to bring their authentic personality to work or covering up (minimizing or maximizing qualities to fit in with the team).

Cultural change is needed to bridge the psychological gap

To bridge these gaps, Scullard suggests setting aside time for candid conversations led by a skilled facilitator or leader. It is the leader’s responsibility to set the conditions for the development of psychological safety. There are proven tools and resources like The Five Dysfunctions of a Team or The Psychological Safety Playbook.

One exercise that helps build psychological safety is from the Center for Cultural Intelligence. Their cultural identity exercise helps guide teams through their personal identities, how important they are to them and how psychologically safe they are in expressing their identities in the workplace. The discussion focuses on the difference between importance and security. If humans do not feel safe expressing the identities most important to them, they will not stay in the organization.

The beauty of psychological safety is that once it is unlocked and protected, team performance improves significantly. Teams are more productive and there is less turnover. Yet, this data shows us that while leaders believe there is psychological safety, their teams may not feel the same. Often our own life experiences are assumed to be true for others. Leaders have access to power and can be protected from the lack of psychological safety experienced by their teams.

I remember discussing a project during my consulting days in corporate America. Our client shared some negative feedback from an event I ran. While I felt safe sharing feedback openly with the team in an open forum for discussion, the team immediately informed me that it was not safe. They avoided eye contact, became quiet and glossed over feedback rather than accepting it as an opportunity to improve. I soon left the organization due to the cumulative effect of the lack of psychological safety.

Business is expensive and actions speak louder than words. Leaders may say things are psychologically safe and inadvertently create conditions through their actions that are not conducive to safety. As a social species, humans are wired to fit in. People take subconscious notes about the behavior of leaders and model those same behaviors. For leaders who want real psychological safety, pay attention to the signs: How often does your team speak up about tough issues, admit to making mistakes, take risks, and appreciate others instead of belittling them?

Brave leaders know that psychological safety is a competitive advantage in a tight labor market. Start by acknowledging that your team doesn’t have psychological safety and work with them to build it.

Source: www.forbes.com