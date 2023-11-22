The growing population of feral pigs in the western Canadian plains poses a threat of invasion to North American states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A growing population of hard-to-exterminate “super pigs” in Canada is threatening to spread south of the border, and northern states like Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana are taking steps to stop the invasion. .

In Canada, feral pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba pose a new threat. They are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of the wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of the domestic pig, creating a “super pig” that is spreading out of control.

Ryan Brook, a University of Saskatchewan professor and one of Canada’s leading authorities on the problem, calls wild boars “the most aggressive animal on the planet” and “an ecological train wreck.”

Pigs are not native to North America. Although they have roamed parts of the continent for centuries, Canada’s problem only dates back to the 1980s when it encouraged farmers to raise wild boar, Brooks said. After peaking in 2001, the market collapsed and some frustrated farmers cut down their fences, allowing the animals to run free.

It turned out that pigs were very good at surviving the Canadian winter. Smart, adaptable and lovable, they eat just about anything, including crops and wildlife. They tear up the land as they eat insects and harvest crops. They can spread devastating diseases such as African swine fever in pig farms. And they reproduce rapidly. A sow can have up to six piglets in a litter and can produce two litters in a year.

That means 65% or more of the wild pig population could be killed each year and it would still grow, Brooks said. Hunting makes the problem worse, he said. The success rate for hunters is only 2% to 3% and many states have banned hunting because it makes pigs more wary and nocturnal – making them harder to detect and eliminate.

Feral pigs already cause about $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops each year, especially in southern states like Texas. And they can be aggressive towards humans. In 2019, a woman was killed by wild pigs in Texas.

Eradication of feral pigs in Manitoba and Saskatchewan is no longer possible, Brooks said. But the situation is not bleak everywhere and some US states have abolished them. The key, he said, is a detection system that finds them early and fast, and then responds immediately.

Brook and his colleagues have documented 62,000 wild pig sightings in Canada. Their aerial surveys have seen them on both sides of the Canada–North Dakota border. They have also seen it in Manitoba, within 18 miles (28 kilometers) of Minnesota.

“Nobody should be surprised when pigs start moving across that border if they haven’t already,” Brooks said. “The question is: What will be done about it?”

Brook said Montana is the most serious about keeping feral hogs out. It banned the raising and transportation of wild boars within the state.

“The only way forward is you have to be really aggressive and use all the tools in the toolbox,” Brooks said.

This may include large ground traps with names such as “borebusters” or net guns fired from helicopters. Some states and provinces adopt crowd-sourced “squeal on pigs” tracking programs. Scientists have also studied poisons such as sodium nitrite, but they carry the risk of harming other species.

Minnesota is one of the states trying to stop the spread of pigs. The state Department of Natural Resources is expected to issue a report in February identifying shortcomings in its management plan and recommending new prevention steps. Meanwhile, the US Department of Agriculture is using aircraft and drones to increase surveillance along the northern border.

Minnesota was declared an eradication state in 2016 after USDA Wildlife Services shot and killed a group of pigs that had strayed from a farm and become feral in the far northwestern corner of the state — but it Before they start reproducing and uprooting a wildlife preserve. Minnesota Wildlife Services Director Gary Nohrenberg said that as far as he knows, no wild boars have yet arrived in his state.

According to the USDA, wild boar have been reported in at least 35 states. The agency estimates the pig population in those states at about 6 million.

Since launching the National Feral Swine Management Program in 2014, USDA has provided funding to 33 states, said Mike Marlow, assistant program director. He said his goal is to eliminate feral pigs where populations are low or emerging, and to limit damage where they are already established such as Texas and Southeastern states.

He said the program has seen success in some less populated states, such as Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Washington. In North Dakota the animals are sometimes spotted and quickly killed.

“I think we’re making great progress toward success,” Marlow said. “But abolition is not in the near future.”

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

