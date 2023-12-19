Socio-economic and demographic characteristics such as gender and education are associated with overweight, with 1 in 6 adults in Europe being obese.

Obesity has become a growing challenge in Europe, with one in six EU citizens classified as obese, and more than half of adults in the EU being overweight.

Obesity is a serious public health problem because it increases the risk of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and some cancers.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ‘Health at a Glance: Europe 2020: State of Health in the European Union’ report, on average overweight and obesity in the EU reduces life expectancy by almost three years.

Recent estimates also show that overweight and obesity cause more than 1.2 million deaths each year in the World Health Organization (WHO) European Region, which includes 53 countries.

WHO’s ‘European Regional Obesity Report 2022’ report shows that obesity is the fourth largest cause of death after high blood pressure, dietary risks and tobacco, accounting for more than 13 per cent of total deaths.

Body mass index (BMI) is accepted as the most useful measure of obesity for adults (aged 18 and older) when only weight and height data are available.

It is a measure of a person’s weight relative to his height.

The above table shows the WHO’s BMI result classification:

● <18.50: underweight;

● 18.50 – <25.00: normal range;

● >=25.00: overweight;

● >=30.00: Obesity.

Rates of overweight and obesity vary significantly by gender, age, and education level.

So, how do obesity and overweight rates differ across Europe? Which countries have the most obese populations? And what are the reasons behind obesity?

More than half of adults in the EU are overweight

According to Eurostat, the EU’s official statistical office, in 2019, 44.8 percent of adults living in the EU were of normal weight, while more than half (52.7 percent) were overweight, and 2.5 percent were underweight, according to their was measured by BMI.

Overweight is classified into two main groups, namely pre-obesity and obesity. We will consider them in more detail below.

The proportion of people who are overweight varies significantly across the EU.

Croatia and Malta have the highest share of overweight adults

Croatia and Malta (both 64.8 percent) had the highest proportions of overweight people in the EU. Nearly two out of every three in these countries were considered overweight.

When the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and two EU candidate countries were included, they were followed by Iceland, Czechia and Hungary where overweight rates were 60 percent or higher.

Italy and France have the lowest rates of overweight

The lowest proportion of overweight people was recorded in Italy (45.7 percent), France (47.2 percent) and Luxembourg (48.4 percent). These were the only countries where the overweight rate was less than 50 percent.

One in six adults in the EU is obese

Looking at details of overweight adults, 16.5 per cent of adults were obese – almost one in six – and 36.2 per cent were pre-obese in the EU.

In 2019, the proportion of obesity ranged from 10.9 percent in Romania to 28.7 percent in Malta.

In 12 out of 33 countries across Europe, at least one in five adults was obese.

Obesity in the EU’s ‘Big Four’ and the UK

The obesity rate in the UK was 21 percent (2017 data). Among the EU’s so-called “big four” economies, obesity rates were highest in Germany (19 percent), followed by Spain (16 percent), France (15 percent) and Italy (11.7 percent).

Obesity is increasing

According to the OECD’s ‘Health at a Glance: Europe 2020’ report, the prevalence of obesity has increased in the European Union over the past two decades.

In the 18 European countries with available data since 2000, the average obesity rate increased from 11 percent in 2000 to 15 percent in 2008 and 17 percent in 2018.

Between 2008 and 2017/18, obesity rates increased in almost all countries except Cyprus and Hungary.

Over this period, the four Nordic countries saw the largest increase in obesity rates. Iceland (6.5 percentage points, or pp) had the largest change, followed by Finland (4.3 pp), Norway (4.2 pp), and Sweden (3.8 pp).

Why do overweight and obesity rates vary so much?

There is no single simple answer to explain the difference in rates. An article titled ‘Prevalence of overweight and obesity among adults in 20 European countries, 2014’, published in the European Journal of Public Health, found that the overall prevalence was higher in Eastern European countries than in Central and Northern countries.

The prevalence of overweight and obesity was related to socio-economic characteristics. Low socioeconomic status has been shown to be associated with obesity.

The article suggests, “Socioeconomic status may indirectly influence weight status through dietary habits, good access to exercise facilities, health literacy, and physical activity participation.”

Men had higher rates of overweight than women in all countries

Gender is an important variable in explaining rates of overweight. It was higher in men than women in all 33 European countries.

In the EU, 60.2 percent of men were overweight, while the rate among women was 45.7 percent.

The gender difference was quite different. The largest difference was recorded in Luxembourg (20.1 pp), followed by Czechia (19.2 pp) and Cyprus (18.6 pp).

However, the gender gap was not significant in some countries, such as Turkey (2 pp) and Latvia (3.2 pp).

In many countries the share of women with obesity was higher than that of men

When we look at obesity by gender, we have a different story than at overweight.

In 2019, there was no systematic difference between the sexes regarding the share of obese men and women.

In the EU, the obesity rate among men was 16.8 percent while among women it was slightly lower (16.3 percent).

The highest proportion of obese men (30.6 per cent) and women (26.7 per cent) were recorded in Malta.

In 11 of the 30 countries, the proportion of adults with obesity was higher among women than men.

These countries include Turkey, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Finland, France, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland and Sweden.

The situation of obese women in Turkey and Latvia is shocking, as their share was much higher than that of men. Thus, the gender gap in these countries was much larger, at 7.8 pp and 6.1 pp, respectively.

The proportion of overweight generally increases with age

Excluding those aged 75 and over, the higher the age group, the higher the share of overweight people in the EU.

The 18 to 24 age group recorded the lowest share of overweight people (25 percent), while the 65 to 74 age group recorded the highest share (65.7 percent).

Similarly, this was also a pattern for obesity rates (6 percent vs. 22 percent).

There were some countries, such as Denmark, Ireland and Sweden, where the percentage of overweight was highest in the 54 to 64 age group, showing minor exceptions.

Education level matters in overweight and obesity

There was also a clear pattern for education level. The proportion of overweight and obese people falls as educational levels increase in the EU.

In 2019, the percentage of adults who were overweight was 59 percent among those with a low education level, compared to 54 percent for those with a medium education level and 44 percent for adults with a high education level.

Similarly, in the European Union, 20 percent of adults with low education levels and 17 percent of adults with middle education levels to 11 percent of adults with high education levels were obese.

In all countries in the table, overweight rates were higher among people with lower education levels than those with higher education levels.

The education gap between low and high levels of overweight populations varies significantly. This ranged from 4.6 pp in Norway to 36.5 pp in Turkey. In the EU the figure was 20.8 pp.

WHO warns that this gap results in further inequalities in health and employment outcomes.

Educational levels are based on the International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED) and refer to:

● Lower: pre-primary, primary and lower secondary education (ISCED levels 0-2);

● Medium: upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education (ISCED levels 3 and 4);

● Higher: Tertiary education (ISCED levels 5-8).

Causes of obesity and tips to prevent it from increasing

According to the OECD report, the increasing prevalence of obesity is driven by several behavioral and environmental factors. These include urbanization, increased sedentary behavior, and widespread availability and marketing of energy-dense foods.

“Socially disadvantaged groups are particularly at risk of becoming obese, either due to less healthy nutrition habits or lack of physical activity“The report also found this.

“Obesity is a complex multifactorial disease,” Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, wrote in the report. This means that no one alone can intervene halt The growing obesity epidemic.

You can easily calculate your BMI NHS website And see if you are overweight.

