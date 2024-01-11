The Grove at Grand Bay Miami: architectural elegance meets ecological innovation

The Grove at Grand Bay, an architectural marvel located in the picturesque Coconut Grove, south of Miami’s Downtown, is a luxurious residential project that has redefined the landscape of high-end living. This groundbreaking development, designed by the renowned Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), boasts two 20-story towers that gracefully rise upward, providing panoramic views of Biscayne Bay.

The landscape design by Raymond Jungles enhances the beauty of these structures. A coiled canopy with a curved roof connects the two towers, creating a lush green atmosphere. The design is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also functional, as it seamlessly integrates the buildings into the tropical surroundings of the Coconut Grove.

At The Grove at Grand Bay, every detail has been carefully planned. The lobbies of the north and south towers, with their distinctive rectangular and square footprints, feature exposed concrete columns that create a dramatic architectural impact. These pillars continue through the residential spaces, adding a unique beauty to the residences.

The design of the complex addressed the challenge of the tight space of three acres, which was previously occupied by a hotel. The solution was the construction of two 20-story residential buildings, where the floor plates rotate from the second to the 17th level, capturing stunning views of Biscayne Bay. This architectural decision allowed almost all of the 99 luxury apartments to enjoy spectacular water views, with open-plan layouts and 12-foot-high ceilings enhancing the sense of spaciousness.

The design of The Grove at Grand Bay is not just about aesthetics; It’s about flexibility and stability. The towers tested by Hurricane Irma demonstrated remarkable durability. The engineering involved in the rotational planning of the buildings was a significant challenge, but the use of diagonal concrete columns and a composite core of concrete and steel interior plates for the shear walls provided the necessary strength and stability.

When it comes to sustainability, The Grove at Grand Bay is leading the way, becoming the first LEED Gold-certified building in Dade County. Reducing potable water use for irrigation by 80% and using high-efficiency heating and cooling systems underline the project’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The landscape plays an important role in the design philosophy of the project. Raymond Jungles’ vision was to create a space that would blend seamlessly with the historic village community of Coconut Grove. The landscape contains approximately 470 trees and 15,400 native plants, creating a lush, tropical environment that respects the site’s natural heritage.

Luxury amenities of The Grove at Grand Bay include five pools, two of which overlook Biscayne Bay on the rooftop deck, gardens with water features and a private landscaped area with a pool for penthouse residents. These facilities cater to a variety of interests and provide a great experience for residents and guests.

For more information, visit groveatgranbay.com

Source: www.royist.com