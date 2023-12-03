The groom who shared his lavish wedding on TikTok could be jailed.

The charges stem from a March incident where police say Jacob LaGrone fired shots at them.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

A groom whose multimillion-dollar wedding in Paris captured the attention of millions on TikTok is facing life in prison for shooting at North Texas police officers, according to multiple reports.

The five-day wedding celebration of groom Jacob LaGrone and his wife Madeline Brockway, the daughter of a car dealership tycoon, was dubbed the “wedding of the century,” a hit. video platform Because of the astonishing richness on display.

Flower decorations for the 18th November celebrations in the 18th century Chateau de Villette A drone show over the 185-acre property with views of the Eiffel Tower in the background, and a performance by Maroon 5, reported multiple outlets, including Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

Behind the scenes of their lavish wedding, there were several allegations related to the March 14 incident involving three police officers, WFAA reported. LaGrone was convicted in March after authorities said he was shot at while responding to a report that a gun was being discharged at a home, according to WFAA. According to reports, LaGrone was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and could have been sentenced to life in prison.

LaGrone posted his $20,000 bail, The Washington Post reported.

LaGrone was offered a 25-year plea deal but did not accept it dallas morning news informed of. He attended a hearing in Tarrant County on Thursday, but did not comment about the case to WFAA reporters who tried to speak to Grooms at the Tarrant County Courthouse.

Representatives for LaGrone did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

