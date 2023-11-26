The green battery of the future is right under your feet

Renewable energy may finally take the lead. The price of solar panels and wind turbines has declined, and the production of green technology has increased. The main problem is that renewable energy production is not uniform: when the wind stops blowing or the sun stops shining, there is no electricity. At other times, there is more energy than the grid can carry, causing it to become unstable.

This is where battery technology comes in. Currently many grid-scale approaches use lithium-ion batteries, which suffer from performance, cost, and environmental issues. Another problem is that some sectors such as industrial production – which is behind about 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions – require extremely high temperatures that existing batteries cannot generate. This makes electrification and use of renewable energy difficult for these areas. Luckily, a new material could unlock the future of batteries and move toward solving these problems: rocks.

A growing number of companies have recently produced battery systems using ordinary rocks that can connect directly to wind and solar, or to electricity obtained through the grid. When energy is captured, the system turns it into heat, which is then stored in the rocks. Later, when users need electricity, the heat is converted into superhot steam or electricity that can be used for energy. For example, Brenmiller Energy uses crushed volcanic rock; Entora Energy uses graphite; And Rondo uses bricks.

Aerial view of the brine ponds and processing areas of the lithium mine of the Chilean company SQM in the Atacama Desert, Calama, Chile.

Battery startup Energy Vault also raises giant concrete blocks using hydropower for energy storage. When they need power, they simply drop blocks, which then essentially pull a large rope start cord, allowing the system to harness the energy from the fall. These approaches are particularly useful for reducing industrial emissions, as factories can use heat directly from batteries, which is then linked to renewable generation when they would not otherwise be able to.

Don’t be fooled by the simplicity: This type of energy storage isn’t as simple as picking a rock out of the ground. “When selecting materials, there are a few things to keep in mind,” Doron Brenmiller, chief business officer of Brenmiller Energy, told The Daily Beast. “First of all, heat capacity. You then have to think about other parameters such as cost, availability of the material, and what happens to the material over time.

He added, “We use volcanic rocks because they have particularly good heat capacity, and they can be obtained quite easily.”

Rae Storey-Fisher, Entora’s communications and policy manager, agrees. “In our case, we use blocks of solid carbon,” he told The Daily Beast. “It is an earth-abundant material produced in millions of tonnes per year. , [These blocks] Be stable at extremely high temperatures, and we heat up to thousands of degrees Celsius in an insulated container, basically like a module the size of a shipping container.

They’re not alone in using common materials to aid the renewable energy transition. Researchers at MIT recently published a paper on a superconductor material produced using a mixture of cement and carbon black. Carbon black is a powdered form of nearly pure carbon, commonly used as a black pigment or material to reinforce tires. This type of battery releases electricity, not heat.

It works by mixing carbon black with water, which then sticks together like dough. This combination is then mixed into cement, which draws water away from the carbon black, leaving numerous branching, wire-like structures throughout the material. This material can capture and release energy through these carbon black “wires.” Franz-Josef Ulm, a structural engineer at MIT and co-author of the study, told The Daily Beast that the idea came to him because “the cement industry is responsible for about 8 percent of carbon dioxide in the world. So we thought, ‘Let’s Add a new function to it.

Admir Messick, another structural engineer at MIT and co-author of the study, told The Daily Beast that “it is important for us to realize how difficult and challenging the energy transition from non-renewable to renewable is.”

“We already know that the production of batteries places incredible stress on societies, communities and countries around the world,” he said. As new battery types are being developed, there is hope for alternative technologies that are not so harmful.

An illustration of a Rondo heat battery. The system works by storing renewable energy as heat within the bricks. When electricity is needed, the heat is converted into extremely hot steam which can be used to harness energy.

Messick also highlights the potential for developing markets to make a leap by using their own content. Materials like cement or brick are “familiar and available to everyone everywhere in the world. There are no barriers.” As a result, he says “it will allow us to enter markets that are currently completely out of play.”

“You can imagine that the Global South has access to technology that will really facilitate the renewable energy transition,” he said.

The development of these types of technologies bodes well for the reduction of industrial emissions, and thermal energy storage is at least already popular. Adam Frankel, vice president of communications and public policy at Entora, told The Daily Beast that for their thermal energy storage technology, “the next step is manufacturing these at scale … to meet the significant commercial demand that we see for these.” Looking for products.”

think small

While Brenmiller Energy also successfully focuses on industrial heating, smaller projects can also use this technology. For example, Brainmiller is working with a brewery and a hospital to help them transition away from fossil fuels. Both the brewery and hospital currently use fossil-fuel powered boilers, but with the new battery system based on volcanic rock, both are able to use renewable energy to generate steam and heat. In both cases, switching to thermal energy storage reduces emissions.

Ulm believes the path to commercialization of their superconductor material will vary by sector, and says it could be used for applications such as “energy autonomous homes, wind power, perhaps tidal waves and self-charging roads.” .

While each additional step in research and development helps improve the field as a whole, there is still more work to be done. “Each application has to be developed separately,” he said. “When you buy a battery off the shelf now, it’s the result of 30 years of research.”

Still, there is great hope. Frankel says it’s “inspiring” to see this kind of work happening, with so many people working together to improve and enhance these technologies. The goal of reducing emissions appears to be a shared goal that goes beyond corporate competition.

“I don’t compare trucks to cars, motorcycles or boats,” Brainmiller said. “To meet 100 percent of your transportation needs, you need a lot of vehicles. It’s the same for energy storage and renewable energy.”

Decarbonization is a process that needs to be done across the board: thermal energy batteries can provide some of the solution, lithium-ion batteries provide another part, and heat pumps and hydrogen can also play a role.

Ulm sees a bright future for such technologies. “We hope this type of research will begin to make the energy transition part of our culture,” he said. “We want to provide energy storage for everyone, everywhere.”

