‘The greatest threat to the global order since the 1930s’ is underway and every CEO is talking about it

The United States is facing the fourth major inflection point in history since the beginning of the 20th century, and if world leaders get it wrong, the consequences could be similar to what happened during the 1930s and ultimately lead to World War II. Be the cause of. That’s according to Frederick Kempe, CEO of the foreign policy think tank Atlantic Council, and it’s a fear he says more CEOs of major corporations are focusing on today.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently warned, “This could be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades.”

According to Kempe, this sentiment is shared in many corporate boardrooms.

“Every CEO, every bank I’ve been talking to, is incorporating geopolitics into their thinking in a way they didn’t five years ago,” Kempe said at the CNBC Global Evolve virtual summit on Thursday. “

The shift has not been sudden since the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, Kempe said. This has been building over the past five years as a series of external shocks have overturned the status quo in the markets.

“Putin’s war in Ukraine was an alarm bell,” Kempe said, adding that more C-suite members are building geopolitical analysis into government affairs teams, outsourced relationships with consultants, and into C-suite positions. Brought more risk management.

“No one is saying this won’t impact business… geopolitics is coming into the boardroom in a way that hasn’t happened in my lifetime,” he said.

He said it was reasonable for the CEO to conclude that it could get worse. The first four years of the latest decade have included four external shocks: COVID, the US government’s “loose” withdrawal into Afghanistan that weakened America’s position in the world, Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and the expulsion of entire businesses. The need to take over Russia’s, and now the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

“You may not be able to predict the next risk, but if there is a risk in each of the first four years [of the decade] Why won’t there be more in the next six?” Kempe said.

The last three major turning points in history were World War I, World War II, and the Cold War, and now the tensions and risks are higher than ever. “Now more than ever, we have an interconnected world with the technological ability to cause more harm, faster,” he said.

Kempe believes that it is up to the United States to ensure that the global order remains intact. He noted how the choices made by the US after World War I led to isolationism, genocide, and millions of deaths, while the nation “got it right” after World War II, resulting in the creation of international institutions such as the United Nations and NATO.

Growing bilateral relations between America’s adversaries – China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea – increase the level of risk.

Autocratic countries are working more closely together than Kempe anticipated, he said, and although they are not specifically plotting against the US, they do not want the US to “run the global order” anymore.

This threat presents a significant risk, as Kempe does not believe the US is yet unified enough with its allies to counter this collaboration.

Kempe’s biggest anticipated threat is China’s move against Taiwan, which would have a devastating impact on the global economy due to China’s dominance in world markets. But since the new Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson wants to separate funding for Ukraine from military aid to Israel and tie Ukraine aid to legislation covering US domestic border security issues, Kempe believes That America needs to keep the war in Ukraine above all else. If the US does not provide adequate support to Ukraine, he said, China could see this as a green signal to attack Taiwan.

Kempe advises companies to rely less on China in their supply chains, reduce risk and build resilience, “because you may not be able to redirect the next risk. … You have to understand the risk first and Have to be polite about it.”

