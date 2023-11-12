The greatest moments of WeWork’s rise cnn business

New York CNN –

WeWork officially filed for bankruptcy this week, an inevitable development for the coworking startup that once promised to revolutionize office work but has been slowly unraveling for years.

Co-founder Adam Newman’s well-documented excesses during WeWork’s early days have already inspired a best-selling book and a star-studded miniseries. Extremely charismatic, Newman sold his vision of building community and fostering old-school office culture to investors, who poured billions into his mission to “raise the consciousness of the world,” as he often said. . startup gone Its valuation reached nearly $47 billion before the wave of venture capital-backed free money era and everything came crashing down.

Newman was eventually ousted in 2019, but he walked away with a multi-million-dollar golden parachute and is now reportedly working on financing a new pseudo-real estate startup.

But others were also badly hurt by the company’s collapse. Masayoshi Son, the famous SoftBank investor, poured billions into trying to grow WeWork, all the while suffering untold reputational damage. And many early WeWork employees, who worked for low wages because they were given stock options, got nothing.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards

WeWork founder Adam Neumann speaks on stage at the WeWork San Francisco Creator Awards at the Palace of Fine Arts on May 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

The American tech sector has been dependent on several myths over the years, including the idea that founders are visionary geniuses who can predict major trends years ahead of time. WeWork’s wild rise and fall is the latest high-profile incident to shatter that myth.

Take a look at the four wildest moments of WeWork’s rise, according to company statements and a best-seller about the company.

Several former colleagues have said that Newman had a fondness for pot and seemed to particularly enjoy consuming marijuana while riding on private jets.

In the summer of 2019, Newman and his friends were smoking marijuana while crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a Gulfstream G650 private jet on their way to Israel. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the incident, reported that after the group landed, the flight crew apparently found “a large portion of the drug loaded into grain bins for the return flight.” The jet’s owner recalled the plane due to this discovery, concerned about the consequences of transporting marijuana across the border, leaving Newman to find his own transportation back to New York.

Neumann and his inner circle would also leave private planes in vomit, reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell write in their history of the company, “The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion.” According to the book, in one instance when Newman was flying a private jet, the marijuana smoke was so thick that cabin crew members working on the plane had to put on their oxygen masks.

Layoff and Tequila Mix

Newman was also fond of tequila and had no problem drinking it in the office. (WeWork’s effort to attract the Millennial generation included free-flowing beer and open bars set up within its coworking outposts.)

But sometimes alcohol and partying were combined with work without thinking. One report said that in 2016, just weeks after laying off about 7% of its employees, Newman addressed cost-cutting efforts during a press conference, saying it was difficult but necessary and that the company would The reason will be better. However, he did have the employees enter the room carrying trays of plastic shot glasses filled with tequila and shortly thereafter Darryl McDaniel of the hip-hop group Run-DMC came out and played a set for the employees, as some people were still reeling from the news. Were digesting.

Mike Sager/Reuters

A dismissed WeWork employee carries a bag as he departs the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan, New York on November 21, 2019.

WeGrow, WeLive and other aggressive side projects

WeWork also decided to reenter the early childhood education and housing markets at one time.

The company launched an elementary school for children in pre-kindergarten through fourth grade in the fall of 2018. The school, called “WeGrow”, was led by Adam Newman’s wife Rebekah, and its mission was to “unleash the superpowers of every human being”. The company said. The school’s tuition started at $36,000. Apart from the traditional curriculum, the children were also taught yoga, meditation and farming.

WeWork also launched a co-living experiment called “WeLive” in New York City Luxurious hostel rooms with lots of amenities were rented out to young professionals.

Caitlin Ochs/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An alcove bed is seen outside the dining room in a busy unit at the WeLive building in New York, US, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

The company eventually closed the school and divested itself of its housing ventures.

The beginning of the end may have been seen in WeWork’s first attempt to go public in 2019.

The company filed its S-1 Form (essentially a registration form for companies wishing to go public) in August 2019. Within six weeks of the filing, Newman was removed as chief executive.

The inner workings of the then-privately held company were revealed in that S-1 form. In addition to highlighting larger-than-expected losses and raising major questions about WeWork’s path to profitability, the filing also brought to light some now-notorious potential conflicts of interest with Neumann’s management. (Newman could argue that he served as CEO, and everything he did was disclosed and approved by the board).

Mark Lenihan/AP

Adam Neumann, center, co-founder and CEO of WeWork, attends the opening ceremony at Nasdaq in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018.

Perhaps the clearest example of this from the form was the revelation that Newman and his founding partner registered a trademark on the use of the “we” family trademark and then went back and charged the company nearly $6 million for commercial use of it. This was as a part of its rebranding, although Newman later changed his mind on this.

Post-Newman era and pandemic

In a statement earlier this week, Neumann called the news of WeWork’s bankruptcy “disappointing.” But he expressed optimism about the company’s future even after bankruptcy. “I believe that, with the right strategy and team, the restructuring will enable WeWork to emerge successfully,” he said in a statement.

Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

A person works at a shared workspace near signage advising people to maintain social distancing at a WeWork, coworking and office space in the City of London on April 13, 2021, as the company tightens health and safety standards in response to COVID-19 Increases.

But even after Neumann’s departure, it has been difficult for WeWork to turn the ship around.

A key reason for this is that the COVID-19 pandemic emerged just months after Neumann was fired from the company, dealing an unexpected new blow to WeWork’s core business of bringing people together in co-working spaces.

And even years into the pandemic, many office workers have grown accustomed to working remotely and are reluctant to be asked to go into the office — leaving a glut of empty offices in major U.S. cities.

Clarification: This story has been updated with more context about Newman’s potential conflict of interest revealed in the S-1 filing.

