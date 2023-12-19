'The Great Disinflation' is underway, says Goldman Sachs chief economist

Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, believes the era of pain for consumers is coming to an end. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Inflation has been a thorn in the side of central banks around the world for more than two years, but Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius believes the era of pain for consumers is coming to an end. And given his recent track record on the economy, Hatzius is someone worth listening to.

The combined core inflation rate of developed markets that faced inflation surges during the pandemic fell to an annualized pace of only 2.2% over the past three months, and was only 1.3% in November, according to Goldman Sachs data. This is right around the central banks’ 2% target. For Hatzius this means only one thing: “Global inflation continues to decline.”

Hatzius wrote in a note titled “The Great Disinflation” on Monday that several major central banks in developed markets will make “earlier and more aggressive” interest rate cuts in 2024 as price growth subsides.

In the US, where year-on-year inflation slowed to just 3.1% in November after hitting a four-decade high above 9% in the summer of 2022, Hatzius made three back-to-back 25 basis point interest rate cuts. Saw the cut. In the first half of next year—likely in March, May and June—plus two additional cuts by the end of the year. Then, in 2025, they expect three more rate cuts, leaving the fed funds rate between 3.25% and 3.5% by September of that year.

This forecast signals somewhat of a win for Hatzius. While most economists feared a recession was imminent at the beginning of the year, Goldman’s chief economist argued that the Fed would be able to control inflation without provoking a severe economic downturn. His outlook has ranged from a 35% chance of a US recession to just 15%, making him one of the most bullish forecasters on the Street.

In Goldman Sachs’ view, a strong labor market, low inflation and declining interest rates will help boost GDP growth and corporate earnings next year. “This would be exceptionally favorable for risk asset markets,” Hatzius, who also heads Goldman’s global investment research division, wrote on Monday.

Many so-called risk assets have soared this year after a brutal 2022, with the S&P 500 rising more than 23% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping 43%. Cryptocurrencies have also seen a resurgence this year as investors’ risk appetite has increased. Bitcoin has surged 152% to nearly $42,000, while Ether has surged more than 80% to more than $2,100.

Goldman’s chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin on Friday raised his price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100 from 4,700, saying “low inflation,” “passive Fed policy” and a more “robust” economic outlook next year. Will support shares. , The new target reflects growth of about 8% for the blue-chip index in 2024. “Our strong view of the equity markets also coincides with our peers’ upgrades in US GDP growth,” Kostin explained in a note to clients, referring to Hatzius. Recent Forecast Revisions.

Hatzius expects 2% GDP growth in 2024 and an unemployment rate of only 3.6%. However, the chief economist also said that his more optimistic outlook for US GDP growth and unemployment could be a double-edged sword. While beneficial for the economy and stocks, too much economic strength could lead Fed officials to fear a resurgence of inflation, forcing them to keep interest rates higher for longer periods of time.

This “argues for a slower rate cut,” Hatzius warned, explaining that “any further surprises relative to this above-consensus forecast could force the Committee to pause even with inflation close to target.” “

Still, after recent strong GDP, inflation and retail sales reports, Wall Street is becoming increasingly optimistic. Morgan Stanley, which has been one of the most bearish investment banks all year, raised its S&P 500 price target to 4,500 from 4,200 in November. And Infrastructure Capital Management founder and CEO Jay Hatfield, one of the Street’s biggest bulls, last week raised his S&P 500 price target to 5,500 from 5,100, which also sees the blue-chip rising to 2024 after higher this year. Represents a potential 15% gain for the index. More than 20% surge.

Hatfield, like Hatzius, believes “2024 will be the year of global rate cuts” – and that’s nothing but good news for investors.

Source: fortune.com